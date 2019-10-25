City of Fort St John launches new Business and Investment Assistant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In honour of Small Business Week, the City of Fort St. John is launching a new Business and Investment Assistant.

City Manager of Economic Development, Jennifer Decker, says the new assistant will provide useful data to the business community by helping to promote local advantages, share local insights, and drive economic development.

Some of the tools that local businesses will have access to include:

Research on the local economy and workforce

Advice on starting and growing their business

Contact information for additional resources and organizations that provide business support

According to the City, the data will be updated routinely from sources such as Statistics Canada, B.C. Stats, and the City of Fort St. John.

For more information on the new Business and Investment Assistant, you can visit the City’s website.