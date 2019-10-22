City of Fort St John Recreation offering Drop-in Stroller Fit

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation is offering a unique fitness class for parents and their babies.

Each Monday and Wednesday, until December 18, parents can use the stroller as part of this instructor-lead workout.

The City says it is to note that all new mothers should be cleared by a doctor before participating and that newborn to pre-walking babies are welcome.

Admission to participate in this fitness class is $10.00 per class or purchase a 6 or 12 punch pass and can be paid at the Visitor Centre.

The Drop-in Stroller Fit takes place each Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. until December 18 at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can email recreation@fortstjohn.ca.