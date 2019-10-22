1.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Sports

City of Fort St John Recreation offering Women’s Only Stick and Puck sessions

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation is offering Women’s Only Stick and Puck sessions.

According to the City, each Monday, from now until December 17, ladies have the opportunity to practice skills or just give hockey a try during their lunch hour.

These sessions are open to women 16 years and older and will be taking place on Mondays, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the east rink located at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

It is to note that a stick, helmet, gloves, and skates are required and that no scrimmages are permitted as this is recreational ice to practice individual skills.

Admission to participate is $4.50 per participant or a seasons pass can be purchased for a better value.

For more information on the Women’s Only Stick and Puck sessions, you can email recreation@fortstjohn.ca.

