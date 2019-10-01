City of Fort St. John Recreation to offer Drop-In Fitness classes at Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation is offering Drop-In Fitness classes at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Starting October 1, the City says the classes are drop-in only and do not have a pre-registration option.

Classes being offered include Yoga fitness, Bootcamp, Strollerfit, Fit for All, and Kettlebell training.

All classes being offered will be taught by certified City staff.

The cost to participate in any of the classes is $10.00 per class and can be paid at the front desk at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Passes are also available for purchase.

Drop-In Fitness classes are taking place on scheduled days from October 1 to December 20 at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The schedule and information on each class being offered can be found on page 13 of the City’s Fall Recreation & Leisure Guide.

For more information, you can send an email to recreation@fortstjohn.ca.