City of Fort St John to complete repairs to the Rural Water Dispensing Station on 116 Street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is advising residents that crews will be completing repairs to the Rural Water Dispensing Station on 116 Street beginning on Monday, October 7.

The City says, due to this work, partial closures will be in effect for the commercial portion of the station, and a full closure of the residential portion.

According to the City, residential users can continue to access the Charlie Lake Water

Dispensing Station which is located at 13074 Lakeshore Drive.

The City would like to remind drivers to obey all construction signage, the instruction of flaggers, and reduce speed to keep workers safe.

Repairs to the Rural Water Dispensing Station on 116 Street is expected to be completed by October 11.

Updates can be found by visiting the City of Fort St. John’s Facebook page.