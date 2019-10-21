City of Fort St John to host public consultation to establish a community foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced that it is beginning public consultation over the establishment of a community foundation.

According to the City, earlier this year, Council directed Staff to investigate how a community foundation could provide long-term support for community challenges.

The City is inviting community groups and individuals to come to one of the scheduled events for an opportunity to discuss how a community foundation could best fit into Fort St. John.

The scheduled events include the Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce Mega Mixer Tradeshow, taking place on October 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre, and the Public Cafe on October 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Whole Wheat and Honey Cafe.

For more information, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.