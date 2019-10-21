1.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News City of Fort St John to host public consultation to establish a...
News

City of Fort St John to host public consultation to establish a community foundation

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced that it is beginning public consultation over the establishment of a community foundation.

According to the City, earlier this year, Council directed Staff to investigate how a community foundation could provide long-term support for community challenges.

The City is inviting community groups and individuals to come to one of the scheduled events for an opportunity to discuss how a community foundation could best fit into Fort St. John.

The scheduled events include the Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce Mega Mixer Tradeshow, taking place on October 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre, and the Public Cafe on October 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Whole Wheat and Honey Cafe.

For more information, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCharlie Lake Fire Department to visit residents this Thursday for Smoke Detector Safety Check

RECENT STORIES

News

Charlie Lake Fire Department to visit residents this Thursday for Smoke Detector Safety Check

Scott Brooks -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - This Thursday, October 24, the Charlie Lake Fire Department will be making their rounds in...
Read more
News

1st Annual Small Business Week with the FSJ Chamber of Commerce

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The FSJ Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its first Small Business Week with Boost...
Read more
News

Financial Empowerment classes with Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John is hosting its free Financial Empowerment class...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Financial Empowerment classes with Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John is hosting its free Financial Empowerment class this week. Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019...

Busy weekend for NPSS Grizzlies Volleyball and Cross Country

Energy regulator says crude-by-rail shipments fell to 310,000 bpd in August

Scheer heads to historic Liberal riding to urge Canadians to vote...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.