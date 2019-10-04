10.2 C
A view of 100 Street, looking north of 114a Avenue on October 4, 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

City on schedule to completing construction projects by October 15

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the Fall season now here, construction projects around Fort St. John should be wrapping up within the next couple of weeks.

According to City Communications Manager, Ryan Harvey, all City construction projects are all on schedule and are expected to be completed by the seasonal deadline of October 15.

For the north end of 100 Street, Harvey says the lines have been recently painted on the pavement and now just finishing the boulevards and trails. This section of 100 street, north of 114 Avenue is expected to be open to the public by October 15.

When it comes to other street projects within the City, Harvey says 93 Avenue by the Fire Station has reopened, 92a Street is almost complete, and 101 Avenue by Surerus Park has been paved.

For construction project updates, you can visit the City of Fort St. John’s Facebook page.

Election News

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
