Sunday, October 13, 2019
Climate activist Greta Thunberg tweets that she plans to visit Alberta

Canadian Press Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has announced that’s she’s going to Alberta.

The 16-year-old tweeted that she’ll be heading north following “a few days of well needed rest while enjoying the spectacular nature of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.”

She says she will then move on to Alberta.

Thunberg began holding solitary demonstrations outside Sweden’s parliament in August 2018, skipping classes once a week to protest climate change.

Last week at a rally in South Dakota, Thunberg spoke out against the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry crude from Alberta through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

She has said she plans to keep touring the Americas through a UN climate conference in Chile in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Canadian Press
