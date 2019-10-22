CNRL Permit Amended to Allow Resumption of Operations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) has issued a permit amendment to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNRL) allowing the company to resume operations in the Lower Montney zone following seismic events that occurred approximately 20 km south of Fort St. John on Nov. 29, 2018.

According to the OGC, the Commission has imposed two new conditions for the restart of operations. This includes a lower threshold (magnitude 1.5) when the company must take action and initiate a seismic mitigation plan, and if there are any seismic events greater than magnitude 1.0, they must notify the Commission within 24 hours and maintain

those communications while drilling continues.

In addition, the Commission is providing advisory guidance that if the well results in a cluster of seismic events, the regulator may suspend activities for a period of 12 hours.

The Commission made the decision to amend the permit after a thorough review of the technical data supplied by CNRL and two studies – one a third-party study requested by the Commission and another conducted by the University of Calgary researchers.

The OGC shared, CNRL has cooperated fully with the investigation and it may be several months before operations resume at the site. In addition, the Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring and Mitigation Area (KSSMA) order ensures ongoing dialogue between the company and residents in the area where hydraulic fracturing occurs