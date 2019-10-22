1.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News CNRL Permit Amended to Allow Resumption of Operations
News

CNRL Permit Amended to Allow Resumption of Operations

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) has issued a permit amendment to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNRL) allowing the company to resume operations in the Lower Montney zone following seismic events that occurred approximately 20 km south of Fort St. John on Nov. 29, 2018.

According to the OGC, the Commission has imposed two new conditions for the restart of operations. This includes a lower threshold (magnitude 1.5) when the company must take action and initiate a seismic mitigation plan, and if there are any seismic events greater than magnitude 1.0, they must notify the Commission within 24 hours and maintain
those communications while drilling continues.

In addition, the Commission is providing advisory guidance that if the well results in a cluster of seismic events, the regulator may suspend activities for a period of 12 hours.
The Commission made the decision to amend the permit after a thorough review of the technical data supplied by CNRL and two studies – one a third-party study requested by the Commission and another conducted by the University of Calgary researchers.

The OGC shared, CNRL has cooperated fully with the investigation and it may be several months before operations resume at the site. In addition, the Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring and Mitigation Area (KSSMA) order ensures ongoing dialogue between the company and residents in the area where hydraulic fracturing occurs

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleThe Addams Family presented by Stage North Theatre Society
Next articleBloc Quebecois expects to have leverage in new Parliament, keeps strategy secret

RECENT STORIES

News

The Addams Family presented by Stage North Theatre Society

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Stage North Theatre Society is presenting the Addams family at the North Peace Cultural...
Read more
Election

Bob Zimmer gains 70 percent of the vote during 2019 Federal Election

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Conservative Incumbent Bob Zimmer was re-elected on Monday night to serve a third term...
Read more
Energy News

Oilpatch market reaction muted after election of minority Liberal government

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Investors in the oil and gas sector were shrugging off the federal election results despite predictions that...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Former Liberal Jody Wilson-Raybould will sit as lone Independent in the...

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says her victory as an Independent candidate sends a message to Ottawa about the need for...

Tories make gains in B.C. while Grits lose ground and NDP...

New Brunswick premier reassessing position on carbon tax after election results

Oilpatch market reaction muted after election of minority Liberal government

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.