News

Comedy fundraiser at the LIDO for Adaura Cayford was a success

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Comedy Tour Fundraiser, held at the LIDO was a success, with funds raised being given to the Cayford family to help in their time of need.

Brian Kirschner of the LIDO Theatre shared the Commonwealth Comedy Tour raised $7,686.50 to go to Adaura Cayford and her family.

The show held on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, was a +19 show featuring three comedians, Liam Withnail, Garrett Clark, and Lars Callieou.

Three days before the event, Kirschner shares he turned the event into a fundraiser for Adaura and her family because it’s important.

Kirschner goes on to say, we all live in this world together, if we can give a hand up, that feels really good.

In August, 9-year-old Adaura Cayford was airlifted to Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital with an inoperable brain tumour.

Cayford’s mother, Isabelle, had to shut down her family-owned salon as the family of six had to be down in Vancouver at Cayford’s bedside.

A big thank you to the city of Fort St. John for allowing us to do this, shares Kirschner.

To view the GoFundMe Account; CLICK HERE. 

Election News

