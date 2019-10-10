-4.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Conservatives pledge extra EI leave, expanded tax credit for adoptive parents

Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives are promising to provide more paid time off and an expanded tax credit for adopting parents.

As it stands, parents who adopt children receive 35 weeks of leave through the employment insurance system, compared to an additional 15 weeks of maternity leave for new mothers.

The Tories are promising that a Conservative government would give parents who adopt children under the age of 18 an extra 15 weeks of EI-funded leave to provide a full year off.

The Liberals made a similar pledge last month.

The Conservatives are also promising to increase the value of the adoption expense tax credit to $20,000 and make the credit refundable — meaning families may get money back at tax time.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 10, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
