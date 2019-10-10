5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Election

Conservatives refuse to participate in national climate debate

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A national debate on climate change planned for next week is being cancelled because the Conservatives refused to participate.

The University of Ottawa’s Smart Prosperity Institute was set to host the debate Oct. 16 in conjunction with Climate Action Network Canada.

Invitations were sent out Sept. 9 asking the Liberals, NDP, Greens and Conservatives to send any of their nominated candidates from across the country.

The first three signed up immediately.

The Conservatives initially signalled an intention to participate but on Wednesday told the organizers they couldn’t find anyone.

Climate change is listed in most polls as one of the top issues for voters in this election.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 10, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
