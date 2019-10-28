Contract awarded for Highway 29 realignment, bridge replacement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has awarded a contract to construct a two-lane realignment of a segment of Highway 29 and replace the Halfway River Bridge northwest of Fort St. John.

According to the Government, a $104.6-million construction contract was awarded to Eiffage-Infracon Halfway River Joint Venture.

Work includes 3.7 kilometres of a new two-lane highway and the construction of a new one kilometre-long bridge crossing the Halfway River, about 500 metres north of the current structure.

The Government says the construction will help maintain safe, reliable highway access for people in the region following the Site C project’s completion.

Construction is expected to begin this winter with completion in fall 2022.

Any impacts to traffic will be shared with the public on DriveBC.ca.