Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Exterior of the North Peace Leisure Pool. Photo by Scott Brooks
Council moves forward with the future plans of the leisure pool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At Monday’s City Council meeting, consent to moving forward with the plans of the leisure pool and future feasibility study was carried with friendly amendments in the presentation of the report.

Council agreed to pursue the feasibility study for a new pool project with the inclusion of additional amenities yet cautioned that the financial amounts that were listed for the amenities were to soon to know. Council did not want to approve any dollar amounts at this time, and it was a priority for Council that city staff would be involved in the project management.

The 23,500 square foot Leisure Pool opened its doors in 1996 and is owned by the District and operated by the City. The pool is a well-used community asset as one of the City’s most-used facilities, second to the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

In 2017 the North Peace Leisure Pool Commission requested the Peace River
Regional District to undertake a feasibility study for a new pool in the North Peace.

The PRRD requisitioned funds to conduct the feasibility study based on participation from the City of Fort St. John, the District of Taylor and PRRD Electoral Areas B and C.

The project was awarded to HMCA Architecture and Design based in Vancouver.

On March 4, 2019, at a meeting of elected officials from all four jurisdictions, HCMA presented a wide range of options for consideration.

Currently, the Peace River Regional District estimates the cost of constructing a new pool to be around $60 million. Although the cost could increase to $109 million if a number of amenities are added, such as an indoor soccer field.

 

