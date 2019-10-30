Council passes 29 Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaws

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council passed permissive tax exemptions to 29 properties within the city to be exempt from paying property taxes for the 2020 taxation year.

Properties owned by charitable and non-profit organizations are eligible for such exemption at the discretion of Fort St. John, City Council.

One property to have a permissive tax exemption bylaw that extends past the 2020 taxation year is the Fort St. John Curling Club. The agreement with the City expires in 2023.

Here is the list of properties granted a permissive tax exemption: