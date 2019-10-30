5.8 C
A generic photo of a Crew Energy well site in Northeast BC. Photo by supplied
Crew Energy pays $10,000 penalty following December 2016 incident

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has released its Natural Resource Compliance and Enforcement Quarterly Summary for the first quarter of 2019.

In the Summary, it highlights that Crew Energy Inc. has been charged a penalty for an incident that took place in December 2016.

In December 2016, an explosion at Crew Energy’s well site near Fort St. John injured a worker and caused a buffer tank to catch fire.

Following the incident, in March 2019, the B.C. Oil & Gas Commission determined that Crew Energy contravened sections 41(1)(a) and 51(6)(3) of the Drilling and Production Regulation.

Since Crew Energy was determined by the OGC that it had made contraventions, the company was forced to pay a $10,000 administrative penalty under section 63 of the Oil and Gas Activities Act.

