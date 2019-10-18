3.8 C
Dawson Creek RCMP trying to locate wanted woman

Avatar Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted woman.

56-year-old Caryn Lowes is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, false pretenses, breach of recognizance and frail to attend court.

Lowes is described as:

  • Indigenous female
  • 5’ 6″
  • 130 lbs
  • Long Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

Police say, if located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Do not confront Lowes.

If you have information on Lowes’ whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

