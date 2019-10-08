District of Taylor talks Taylor Bridge at UBCM

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Bridge was top of discussion for the District of Taylor while in Vancouver for the 2019 Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention.

Mayor Rob Fraser says, while at UBCM, he was able to speak with Transportation Minister, Claire Trevena, on four different occasions to discuss the state and future of the bridge.

Following talks with the Minister, Fraser believes that the Government is moving forward with designing a new bridge and that they have plans of conducting geotechnical studies to determine what design would work best for the specific area.

“I think they are moving along the path to design and there is some discussion about doing some geotechnical drilling which will help them determine what the design may look like. They’re still concerned about the cost of the bridge and about the options available to them.”

When it came to asking about the study they were doing, the business case on the new bridge, Fraser says they did not answer that question directly.

The District, along with neighbouring municipalities, will continue to keep the Taylor Bridge a top priority.

The Government’s estimate to replace the bridge currently sits at $250 million.