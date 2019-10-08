-2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
District of Taylor office.
News

District of Taylor to hold public review on core services

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Monday, it was announced that the District will be undertaking a review for its core services.

During the month of October, Urban Systems will be carrying out a review, on behalf of the District, where residents will have a chance to provide input on the core services that the District provides.

The information collected from this review will allow the District to have a better understanding of what services residents need and the level of quality they are receiving from those services.

An online survey for the review will be made available on October 15 and will be open for input until November 18.

In addition to the survey, a public meeting is scheduled for October 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Taylor Community Hall.

For more information, you can visit the District of Taylor’s website.

