Dog Adoption Event at Zoo Foods

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend, join ‘In the Woods Animal Rescue’ at Zoo Foods for the Dog Adoption Event.

Saturday, October 26th, 2019 from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM at ZooFoods located at 9420 Sikanni Road in Fort St. John come meet with the rescue and the available dogs for adoption.

In the Woods is a non-profit volunteer rescue operated by Sheryl Woods located just
outside of Nampa (Marie Reine) AB. In the Woods has been in operation for six years and during that time, 3500 dogs and over 500 cats have been rehomed.

The rescue’s existence depends on volunteer hours and private donations. The rescue is typically filled to capacity with 80+ dogs/puppies and 100+ cats/kittens.

The rescue always appreciates any and all help they receive.

A link to the In the Woods Animal Rescue; CLICK HERE

Election News

Author

Previous articleFort St. John RCMP looking for youths in Mischief matter

