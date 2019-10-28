-8.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 28, 2019
Dr. Kearney Middle School
News

Dr. Kearney Middle School to hold Haunted House to raise funds for student initatives

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A group of students will be holding a Halloween-themed fundraiser event this week at Dr. Kearney Middle School.

Taking place this Tuesday and Wednesday, October 29 and 30, is the Dr. Kearney Middle School Haunted House.

According to the Haunted House Group, they have set up a haunted house in the school’s basement as a way for the community to have some Halloween fun while raising money for student initiatives.

Admission to the haunted house is $4.00 per person and all attendees are being asked to enter through the Office doors.

All money raised from the Haunted House will assist students in attending the WE Day event in Vancouver this November.

The Haunted House is taking place on October 29, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the basement at Dr. Kearney Middle School.

