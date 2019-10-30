Dry floor tender awarded for North Peace Arena

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tender was awarded to Ice Builders Supply Inc from Liverpool, NY, to build a dry floor for the North Peace Arena.

The tendered price of $144,900 Canadian Funds was awarded to purchase an ice covering, which will make the North Peace Arena available to be used year-round.

With the 2020 BC Winter Games, the venue of the North Peace Arena will be a valuable event venue to be able to hold events that are not ice-related.

Having the floor covering will help enable staff of the city of Fort St. John to facilitate the needs of the community by creating the opportunity to be able to host dry floor uses all year round.

By not having to remove ice that is in place affords more freedom for options. If city staff were to offer a “dry floor event” during a typical ice season, city staff would have to remove the ice before the event and reinstall the ice after the event.

The time required to remove the ice would be one day, and to reinstall the ice would take an additional eight days.

The ice cover will increase the city’s opportunity to host events during non-traditional times, and there is potential for revenue generation from non-seasonal events hosted at the North Peace Arena.