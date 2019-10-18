Early morning fire in Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor and Fort St. John Fire Departments responded to an early morning fire on 99 street in Taylor.

Fire crews received a call just after 7 a.m. about a fire in a garage on 99 street. When crews arrived on the scene, the garage was fully engulfed. Crews started by fighting to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent house.

The fire also caused damage to a neighbour’s house.

The garage has been destroyed by the fire, and the amount of damage to the two homes in the direct vicinity is still unknown. Residents were at home in both houses at the time of the fire, and they escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.