Early morning fire in Taylor
News

Early morning fire in Taylor

Adam Reaburn

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor and Fort St. John Fire Departments responded to an early morning fire on 99 street in Taylor.

Fire crews received a call just after 7 a.m. about a fire in a garage on 99 street.  When crews arrived on the scene, the garage was fully engulfed.   Crews started by fighting to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent house.

The fire also caused damage to a neighbour’s house.

The house next to the garage also suffered damage – Adam Reaburn

The garage has been destroyed by the fire, and the amount of damage to the two homes in the direct vicinity is still unknown.  Residents were at home in both houses at the time of the fire, and they escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The white garage is where the fire started – Adam Reaburn.

 

Election News

