10 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Edmonton Strathcona Green Party candidate drops out, asks supporters to vote NDP
Election

Edmonton Strathcona Green Party candidate drops out, asks supporters to vote NDP

Canadian Press Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Green Party candidate in the only riding in Alberta held by the NDP before the federal  election call has dropped out of the race and is urging supporters to vote for his New Democrat rival.

Michael Kalmanovitch was running in Edmonton Strathcona but says the “climate crisis” is too important for people and parties to play politics as usual.

He says his goal has always been policy change.

Kalmanovitch says he is calling on supporters to consider voting strategically for the candidate and party with the next best climate action plan.

He says that candidate in Edmonton Strathcona is Heather McPherson of the NDP, who was executive director of an organization that represents not-for-profit organizations that work on poverty reduction, human rights, environmental protection and gender equality.

Kalmanovitch says he knows some of his supporters will be disappointed, and he didn’t make his decision lightly.

“I deeply appreciate their support, and hope they share my conviction that advancing policy change is more important than personal or party power,” he said Wednesday in a release.

McPherson was not immediately available for comment.

Linda Duncan, 69, who won Edmonton Strathcona for the NDP three times, announced in August that she was calling it quits.

Duncan narrowly defeated Conservative incumbent Rahim Jaffer in the 2008 election, but was re-elected by healthy margins in 2011 and 2015.

She founded the Environmental Law Centre in Edmonton in the early 1980s and has worked as an international environmental law consultant, helping Indonesia, Bangladesh and Jamaica set up rules for environmental enforcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleCity of Fort St john Council approves a list of proclamations for October and November
Next articleGas association warns switch to electricity could raise costs by $1.4 trillion

RECENT STORIES

Election

Where the federal leaders are Thursday, Oct. 17

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Thursday, Oct. 17. All times are local.   Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau --- Conservative...
Read more
Election

Facts and figures about the federal riding of Edmonton Mill Woods

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Edmonton Mill Woods Another heavyweight political rematch. This one pits Liberal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi against former...
Read more
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Edmonton Centre

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Edmonton Centre This riding is a rematch of 2015. Incumbent Liberal Randy Boissonnault edged out Conservative James Cumming...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Facts and figures about the federal riding of Edmonton Mill Woods

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Edmonton Mill Woods Another heavyweight political rematch. This one pits Liberal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi against former Conservative junior cabinet minister Tim...

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Edmonton Centre

City of Fort St John Council grants annual permissive tax exemption...

Green Leader Elizabeth May predicts minority government, warns against majority

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.