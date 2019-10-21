Election 2019 gets underway with polls closing in Newfoundland and Labrador

2.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 21, 2019
Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The polls have closed in Newfoundland and Labrador, signalling the start of what promises to be a long night to determine whether Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will get a second chance to govern Canada.

Polls have suggested that the Liberals and Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives finished the 40-day campaign in a dead heat, with neither in position to win a majority of seats in the House of Commons.

However, the Liberals appeared to have an edge over the Conservatives in Ontario and Quebec, which account for almost 60 per cent of the 338 seats up for grabs.

Still, an unexpected surge in support for the Bloc Quebecois upended the hopes of both the front-running parties for gains in Quebec.

And a bounce for the NDP after Jagmeet Singh’s performance in the leaders’ debates ate into Liberal support in Ontario and British Columbia.

The Green Party, which had hoped for a big breakthrough in this election, appeared to stall mid-campaign but is in a battle with the NDP in B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 21, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

