2.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Elxn-FedElxn--BULLETIN-KILL
Election

Elxn-FedElxn--BULLETIN-KILL

Canadian Press Canadian Press

(Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press)

EDS: Kill Beauséjour flash electing Dominic LeBlanc. Premature.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleSome prominent winners and losers in the federal election

RECENT STORIES

Election

Some prominent winners and losers in the federal election

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Greg Malone, who made his name in the sketch-comedy TV series CODCO, failed to win a seat...
Read more
Election

Elxn-FedElxn-Riding-Results

Canadian Press -
(Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press) Following are the results of voting in the 2019 federal general election as compiled by...
Read more
Election

Liberal hopes on the line after campaign aimed at keeping progressives on side

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — The early results are trickling in from Atlantic Canada, but whether the Liberal party election headquarters will...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

NDP hope campaign momentum will translate into electoral gains

Canadian Press -
BURNABY, B.C. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is happy to have run a campaign that was all about people. Singh visited his campaign office...

Elxn-FedElxn--FLASH

The Latest: Election night in Canada

Elxn-FedElxn-Standings

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.