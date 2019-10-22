Home Election Elxn-FedElxn--BULLETIN-KILL Election Elxn-FedElxn--BULLETIN-KILL Canadian Press October 21, 2019 5:58 pm Facebook Twitter Email Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Print (Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press) EDS: Kill Beauséjour flash electing Dominic LeBlanc. Premature. The Canadian Press Election News Election Elxn-FedElxn--BULLETIN-KILL Canadian Press - October 21, 2019 5:58 pm Election Some prominent winners and losers in the federal election Canadian Press - October 21, 2019 5:37 pm Election Elxn-FedElxn-Riding-Results Canadian Press - October 21, 2019 5:00 pm get the latest news in your inbox Sign up for the daily Energeticcity.ca email. Get the latest news sent directly to your inbox. Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: Author Canadian Press Facebook Twitter Email Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Print Previous articleSome prominent winners and losers in the federal election RECENT STORIES Election Some prominent winners and losers in the federal election Canadian Press - October 21, 2019 5:37 pm OTTAWA — Greg Malone, who made his name in the sketch-comedy TV series CODCO, failed to win a seat... Read more Election Elxn-FedElxn-Riding-Results Canadian Press - October 21, 2019 5:00 pm (Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press) Following are the results of voting in the 2019 federal general election as compiled by... Read more Election Liberal hopes on the line after campaign aimed at keeping progressives on side Canadian Press - October 21, 2019 4:59 pm MONTREAL — The early results are trickling in from Atlantic Canada, but whether the Liberal party election headquarters will... Read more Local Events Johnny Reid bringing Christmas show to Dawson Creek September 20, 2019 7:00 am Tickets for Attracted to the North with Michael Losier on sale... August 12, 2019 1:09 pm Country group Rascal Flatts heading to Dawson Creek June 18, 2019 7:45 am Daddy Daughter Princess Ball – Tickets on sale today at 10... June 14, 2019 6:04 am Must Read Election NDP hope campaign momentum will translate into electoral gains Canadian Press - October 21, 2019 4:59 pm BURNABY, B.C. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is happy to have run a campaign that was all about people. Singh visited his campaign office... Elxn-FedElxn--FLASH October 21, 2019 4:40 pm The Latest: Election night in Canada October 21, 2019 4:36 pm Elxn-FedElxn-Standings October 21, 2019 4:20 pm