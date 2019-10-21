Elxn-FedElxn-Prominents

The Canadian Press list by parties of elected and defeated prominent candidates.

Federal All Ridings (338 members)

Liberal Party of Canada

Churence Rogers, longtime municipal politician elected in 2017 byelection, leading in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity.

Scott Simms, former national weather forecaster, elected to new riding in 2015 after more than a decade in previous riding, leading in Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame; ahead of Noel Joe (NDP), former AFN youth councillor, band councillor and anti-homelessness activist.

Gudie Hutchings, former tourism/outfitting entrepreneur; elected in 2015 after longtime MP Gerry Byrne stepped down, leading in Long Range Mountains.

New Democratic Party

The Canadian Press