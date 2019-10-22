Elxn-FedElxn-Riding-Results

2.4 C
Canadian Press Canadian Press

(Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press)

Following are the results of voting in the 2019 federal general election as compiled by The Canadian Press.

Legend: APP_Animal Protection Party of Canada; BQ_Bloc Québécois; CFF_Canada’s Fourth Front; CHP_Christian Heritage Party; CNP_Canadian Nationalist Party; COM_Communist Party of Canada; CON_Conservative Party of Canada; GRN_Green Party of Canada; IND_Independent; LIB_Liberal Party of Canada; LTN_Libertarian Party of Canada; ML_Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada; MP_Marijuana Party; NA_Non-Affiliated; NCA_National Citizens Alliance of Canada; NDP_New Democratic Party; PCP_Progressive Canadian Party; PIQ_Parti pour L’Indépendance du Québec; PPC_People’s Party of Canada; RP_Parti Rhinoceros Party; SCC_Stop Climate Change; UPC_The United Party of Canada; VCP_Veterans Coalition Party of Canada; x_member of the last legislature.

Québec

(78 members)

Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou 0:197

Isabelle Bergeron LIB 0
Sylvie Bérubé BQ 0
Kiara Cabana-Whiteley GRN 0
Martin Ferron CON 0
Guillaume Lanouette PPC 0
Jacline Rouleau NDP 0
Daniel Simon MP 0

Abitibi-Témiscamingue 0:270

Aline Bégin GRN 0
Jacques Girard PPC 0
Alain Guimond NDP 0
Sébastien Lemire BQ 0
Mario Provencher CON 0
Claude Thibault LIB 0

Ahuntsic-Cartierville 0:231

Raymond Ayas PPC 0
Zahia El-Masri NDP 0
xMélanie Joly LIB 0
Kathy Laframboise CON 0
Jean-Michel Lavarenne GRN 0
André Parizeau BQ 0

Alfred-Pellan 0:213

Julius Buté PIQ 0
Dwayne Cappelletti IND 0
Matthieu Couture PPC 0
Angelo Esposito CON 0
Marguerite Howells GRN 0
xAngelo Iacono LIB 0
Andriana Kocini NDP 0
Michel Lachance BQ 0

Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation 0:249

Charlotte Boucher Smoley NDP 0
Yves Destroismaisons BQ 0
Sherwin Edwards PPC 0
xStéphane Lauzon LIB 0
Marie Louis-Seize CON 0
Marjorie Valiquette GRN 0

Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia 0:221

Éric Barnabé PPC 0
Mathieu Castonguay RP 0
Rémi-Jocelyn Côté NDP 0
xRémi Massé LIB 0
Kristina Michaud BQ 0
James Morrison GRN 0
Natasha Tremblay CON 0

Beauce 0:242

xMaxime Bernier PPC 0
Maxime Bernier RP 0
Josiane Fortin GRN 0
François Jacques-Côté NDP 0
Richard Lehoux CON 0
Guillaume Rodrigue BQ 0
Adam Veilleux LIB 0

Beauport-Limoilou 0:200

Simon-Pierre Beaudet NDP 0
Alicia Bédard PPC 0
Antoine Bujold LIB 0
xAlupa Clarke CON 0
Dalila Elhak GRN 0
Claude Moreau ML 0
Julie Vignola BQ 0

Bécancour-Nicolet-Saurel 0:237

Pierre-André Émond CON 0
Carole Lennard NDP 0
xLouis Plamondon BQ 0
Nathalie Rochefort LIB 0
Richard Synnott PPC 0
David Turcotte GRN 0

Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis 0:291

xSteven Blaney CON 0
Sébastien Bouchard-Théberge BQ 0
Chamroeun Khuon NDP 0
Yves Gilbert CHP 0
Laurence Harvey LIB 0
Marc Johnston PPC 0
André Voyer GRN 0

Beloeil-Chambly 0:270

Chloé Bernard PPC 0
Yves-François Blanchet BQ 0
Michel Blondin PIQ 0
Pierre Carrier GRN 0
xMatthew Dubé NDP 0
Marie-Chantal Hamel LIB 0
Véronique Laprise CON 0

Berthier-Maskinongé 0:273

Alain Bélanger IND 0
Josée Bélanger CON 0
xRuth Ellen Brosseau NDP 0
Martin Acetaria Caesar Jubinville RP 0
Éric Laferrière GRN 0
Danny Légaré MP 0
Luc Massé PPC 0
Yves Perron BQ 0
Christine Poirier LIB 0

Thérèse-De Blainville 0:224

xRamez Ayoub LIB 0
Normand Beaudet GRN 0
Louise Chabot BQ 0
Marie Claude Fournier CON 0
Alain Lamontagne RP 0
Désiré Mounanga PPC 0
Andy Piano IND 0
Hannah Wolker NDP 0

Pierre-Boucher-Les Patriotes-Verchères 0:227

Clifford Albert PPC 0
xXavier Barsalou-Duval BQ 0
Simon Chalifoux LIB 0
Mathieu Daviault CON 0
Sean English NDP 0
Dany Gariépy GRN 0

Bourassa 0:189

Payton Ashe GRN 0
Joseph Di Iorio IND 0
xEmmanuel Dubourg LIB 0
Konrad Lamour NDP 0
Anne-Marie Lavoie BQ 0
Catherine Lefebvre CON 0
Louis Léger PPC 0
Françoise Roy ML 0

Brome-Missisquoi 0:266

Monique Allard BQ 0
Lyne Bessette LIB 0
Steeve Cloutier RP 0
Bruno Côté CON 0
Lawrence Cotton VCP 0
Normand Dallaire GRN 0
Sylvie Jetté NDP 0
François Poulin PPC 0

Brossard-Saint-Lambert 0:226

Marc Audet NDP 0
Grégory De Luca GRN 0
Marie-Claude Diotte BQ 0
Glenn Hoa CON 0
xAlexandra Mendès LIB 0
Sam Nassif PPC 0

Rimouski-Neigette-Témiscouata-Les Basques 0:220

Maxime Blanchette-Joncas BQ 0
Nancy Brassard-Fortin CON 0
xGuy Caron NDP 0
Pierre Lacombe PPC 0
Lysane Picker-Paquin RP 0
Chantal Pilon LIB 0
Jocelyn Rioux GRN 0

Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles 0:229

Guillaume Bourdeau NDP 0
René-Paul Coly LIB 0
Alain D’Eer BQ 0
Samuel Moisan-Domm GRN 0
xPierre Paul-Hus CON 0
Joey Pronovost PPC 0

Beauport-Côte-de-Beaupré-Île d’Orléans-Charlevoix 0:246

Raymond Bernier NA 0
xSylvie Boucher CON 0
Gérard Briand NDP 0
Caroline Desbiens BQ 0
Manon Fortin LIB 0
Richard Guertin GRN 0
Jean-Claude Parent PPC 0

Châteauguay-Lacolle 0:220

Jeff Benoit PPC 0
Pierre Chénier ML 0
Marc Gagnon PIQ 0
Meryam Haddad GRN 0
Marika Lalime NDP 0
Hugues Laplante CON 0
xBrenda Shanahan LIB 0
Claudia Valdivia BQ 0

Chicoutimi-Le Fjord 0:186

Line Bélanger RP 0
Dajana Dautovic LIB 0
Stéphane Girard NDP 0
xRichard Martel CON 0
Valérie Tremblay BQ 0
Jimmy Voyer PPC 0
Lynda Youde GRN 0

Compton-Stanstead 0:269

David Benoît BQ 0
xMarie-Claude Bibeau LIB 0
Naomie Mathieu Chauvette NDP 0
Jessy Mc Neil CON 0
Paul Reed PPC 0
Jean Rousseau GRN 0
Jonathan Therrien RP 0

Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle 0:230

xAnju Dhillon LIB 0
Fang Hu PCP 0
Céline LaQuerre CON 0
Réjean Malette GRN 0
Lori Morrison NDP 0
Arash Torbati PPC 0
Jean-Frédéric Vaudry BQ 0
Xavier Watso RP 0

Drummond 0:241

Réal Batrhino RP 0
Frédérik Bernier GRN 0
Martin Champoux BQ 0
xFrançois Choquette NDP 0
Jessica Ebacher CON 0
William Morales LIB 0
Lucas Munger APP 0
Steeve Paquet PPC 0

Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine 0:214

Lynn Beaulieu NDP 0
Guy Bernatchez BQ 0
Jay Cowboy RP 0
Dennis Drainville GRN 0
Eric Hébert PPC 0
xDiane Lebouthillier LIB 0
Jean-Pierre Pigeon CON 0

Gatineau 0:232

Eric Chaurette NDP 0
Guy Dostaler GRN 0
Sylvie Goneau CON 0
Mario-Roberto Lam PPC 0
xSteven MacKinnon LIB 0
Geneviève Nadeau BQ 0
Pierre Soublière ML 0

Hochelaga 0:219

Stepan Balatsko PPC 0
Chinook Blais-Leduc RP 0
Christine Dandenault ML 0
JP Fortin COM 0
Simon Marchand BQ 0
Christine Marcoux CON 0
Soraya Martinez Ferrada LIB 0
Robert D. Morais GRN 0
Catheryn Roy-Goyette NDP 0

Honoré-Mercier 0:209

Jacques Binette BQ 0
Guy Croteau CON 0
Domenico Cusmano GRN 0
Yves Le Seigle ML 0
Chu Anh Pham NDP 0
xPablo Rodriguez LIB 0
Patrick St-Onge PPC 0

Hull-Aylmer 0:215

Alexandre Deschênes ML 0
Mike Duggan CON 0
xGreg Fergus LIB 0
Sébastien Grenier RP 0
Josée Poirier Defoy GRN 0
Joanie Riopel BQ 0
Rowen Tanguay PPC 0
Nicolas Thibodeau NDP 0

Joliette 0:271

Michel Bourgeois LIB 0
Jean-Martin Masse CON 0
Érica Poirier GRN 0
Sylvain Prescott PPC 0
Paul Savard PIQ 0
Julienne Soumaoro NDP 0
xGabriel Ste-Marie BQ 0

Jonquière 0:210

Lyne Bourdages GRN 0
Philippe Gagnon CON 0
Vincent Garneau LIB 0
Mario Simard BQ 0
Sylvie Théodore PPC 0
xKarine Trudel NDP 0

La Pointe-de-l’Île 0:243

xMario Beaulieu BQ 0
Robert Coutu CON 0
Franco Fiori GRN 0
Jacinthe Lafrenaye PIQ 0
Randy Manseau PPC 0
Ève Péclet NDP 0
Jonathan Plamondon LIB 0
Geneviève Royer ML 0

La Prairie 0:204

Normand Chouinard ML 0
Victoria Hernandez NDP 0
Barbara Joannette GRN 0
Isabelle Lapointe CON 0
xJean-Claude Poissant LIB 0
Alain Therrien BQ 0
Gregory Yablunovsky PPC 0

Lac-Saint-Jean 0:267

Danny Boudreault PPC 0
Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe BQ 0
Jean-Simon Fortin NDP 0
Jocelyn Fradette CON 0
Julie Gagnon-Bond GRN 0
xRichard Hébert LIB 0

Lac-Saint-Louis 0:232

Julie Benoît BQ 0
Gary Charles PPC 0
Dana Chevalier NDP 0
Ralston Coelho CNP 0
Victoria de Martigny APP 0
Ann Francis CON 0
Milan Kona-Mancini GRN 0
xFrancis Scarpaleggia LIB 0

LaSalle-Émard-Verdun 0:203

Rhino Jacques Bélanger RP 0
Julien Côté IND 0
Isabel Dion BQ 0
xDavid Lametti LIB 0
Jency Mercier GRN 0
Claudio Rocchi CON 0
Steven Scott NDP 0
Eileen Studd ML 0
Daniel Turgeon PPC 0

Laurentides-Labelle 0:284

Gaël Chantrel GRN 0
Claude Dufour NDP 0
Richard Evanko PPC 0
Marie-Hélène Gaudreau BQ 0
xDavid Graham LIB 0
Serge Grégoire CON 0
Michel Leclerc IND 0
Ludovic Schneider RP 0

Laurier-Sainte-Marie 0:174

Jamil Azzaoui GRN 0
Christine Bui PPC 0
Lise des Greniers CON 0
Michel Duchesne BQ 0
Steven Guilbeault LIB 0
Serge Lachapelle ML 0
Nimâ Machouf NDP 0
Archie Morals RP 0
Dimitri Mourkes IND 0
Adrien Welsh COM 0

Laval-Les Îles 0:214

Marie-Louise Beauchamp PPC 0
Nacera Beddad BQ 0
xFayçal El-Khoury LIB 0
Sari Madi GRN 0
Noémia Onofre De Lima NDP 0
Tom Pentefountas CON 0

Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne 0:230

Henri Cousineau PPC 0
Kalden Dhatsenpa NDP 0
Cathy Lepage BQ 0
Casandra Poitras GRN 0
Stéphane Robichaud CON 0
xSherry Romanado LIB 0

Lévis-Lotbinière 0:261

François-Noël Brault BQ 0
Ghislain Daigle LIB 0
Marc Fontaine PPC 0
xJacques Gourde CON 0
Patrick Kerr GRN 0
Christel Marchand NDP 0

Longueuil-Saint-Hubert 0:226

Patrick Clune CON 0
Ellen Comeau PPC 0
Éric Ferland NDP 0
Pierre-Luc Filion IND 0
Réjean Hébert LIB 0
xPierre Nantel GRN 0
Denis Trudel BQ 0

Louis-Hébert 0:225

Daniel Brisson PPC 0
Ali Dahan IND 0
Macarena Diab GRN 0
Marie-Josée Guérette CON 0
Christian Hébert BQ 0
Jérémie Juneau NDP 0
xJoël Lightbound LIB 0

Louis-Saint-Laurent 0:255

Colette Amram Ducharme NDP 0
Guillaume Côté PPC 0
Jean-Christophe Cusson LIB 0
xGérard Deltell CON 0
Jeanne-Paule Desgagnés BQ 0
Sandra Mara Riedo GRN 0

Manicouagan 0:249

François Corriveau CON 0
Gabriel Côté PPC 0
Jacques Gélineau GRN 0
xMarilène Gill BQ 0
Colleen McCool NDP 0
Dave Savard LIB 0

Mégantic-L’Érable 0:233

xLuc Berthold CON 0
Mathieu Boisvert NDP 0
Nicole Charette GRN 0
Priscilla Corbeil BQ 0
Isabelle Grégoire LIB 0
Marie Claude Lauzier PPC 0
Jean Paradis IND 0
Damien Roy RP 0

Mirabel 0:242

Pietro Biacchi PIQ 0
François Desrochers CON 0
xSimon Marcil BQ 0
Christian Montpetit PPC 0
Anne-Marie Saint-Germain NDP 0
Julie Tremblay GRN 0
Karl Trudel LIB 0

Montarville 0:211

Stéphane Bergeron BQ 0
Julie Lavallée PPC 0
Jean-Charles Pelland GRN 0
xMichel Picard LIB 0
Julie Sauvageau CON 0
Djaouida Sellah NDP 0
Thomas Thibault-Vincent RP 0

Montcalm 0:236

Julian Bonello-Stauch NDP 0
Hugo Clénin PPC 0
Gisèle Desroches CON 0
Mathieu Goyette GRN 0
Marc Labelle PIQ 0
Isabel Sayegh LIB 0
xLuc Thériault BQ 0

Montmagny-L’Islet-Kamouraska-Rivière-du-Loup 0:262

Denis Ducharme GRN 0
Louis Gagnon BQ 0
xBernard Généreux CON 0
Serge Haché PPC 0
Hugo Latulippe NDP 0
Aladin Legault d’Auteuil LIB 0

Mount Royal 0:203

Clément Badra GRN 0
Eric-Abel Baland NDP 0
xAnthony Housefather LIB 0
Diane Johnston ML 0
Xavier Levesque BQ 0
Zachary Lozoff PPC 0
David Tordjman CON 0

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount 0:207

Neil Drabkin CON 0
xMarc Garneau LIB 0
Franklin Gertler NDP 0
Robert Green GRN 0
Rachel Hoffman ML 0
Jennifer Jetté BQ 0
Jeffery A. Thomas IND 0
André Valiquette PPC 0

Outremont 0:170

xRachel Bendayan LIB 0
Andrea Clarke NDP 0
Daniel Green GRN 0
Célia Grimard BQ 0
Mark John Hiemstra RP 0
Sabin Lévesque PPC 0
Jasmine Louras CON 0

Papineau 0:197

Jean-Patrick Cacereco Berthiaume RP 0
Christian Gagnon BQ 0
Susanne Lefebvre CHP 0
Luc Lupien NA 0
Alain Magnan IND 0
Christine Paré NDP 0
Steve Penner NA 0
Mark Sibthorpe PPC 0
xJustin Trudeau LIB 0
Juan Vazquez GRN 0
Sophie Veilleux CON 0

Pierrefonds-Dollard 0:228

Bruno Ibrahim El-Khoury NDP 0
Edline Henri BQ 0
Mariam Ishak CON 0
Shahid Khan IND 0
Lisa Mintz GRN 0
Martin Plante IND 0
Lee Weishar PPC 0
Sameer Zuberi LIB 0

Pontiac 0:278

xWilliam Amos LIB 0
Mario Belec PPC 0
Claude Bertrand GRN 0
Dave Blackburn CON 0
Jonathan Carreiro-Benoit BQ 0
Denise Giroux NDP 0
Louis Lang ML 0
Shawn Stewart VCP 0

Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier 0:266

Luca Abbatiello PPC 0
Mathieu Bonsaint BQ 0
David-Roger Gagnon NDP 0
Marie-Claude Gaudet GRN 0
xJoël Godin CON 0
Annie Talbot LIB 0

Québec 0:228

Bianca Boutin CON 0
Tommy Bureau NDP 0
Sébastien CoRhino RP 0
Bruno Dabiré PPC 0
xJean-Yves Duclos LIB 0
Christiane Gagnon BQ 0
Luc Joli-Coeur GRN 0
Luc Paquin PIQ 0

Repentigny 0:257

Diane Beauregard GRN 0
Meryem Benslimane NDP 0
Micheline Boucher Granger PIQ 0
Pierre Branchaud CON 0
Josée Larose LIB 0
xMonique Pauzé BQ 0
Samuel Saint-Laurent PPC 0

Richmond-Arthabaska 0:270

Olivier Guérin NDP 0
Laura Horth-Lepage GRN 0
Jean Landry PPC 0
Olivier Nolin BQ 0
Marc Patry LIB 0
xAlain Rayes CON 0

Rivière-des-Mille-Îles 0:227

Ceylan Borgers GRN 0
Luc Desilets BQ 0
Joseph Hakizimana NDP 0
xLinda Lapointe LIB 0
Maikel Mikhael CON 0
Hans Roker Jr PPC 0

Rivière-du-Nord 0:272

xRhéal Fortin BQ 0
Sylvie Fréchette CON 0
Florence Gagnon LIB 0
Joey Leckman GRN 0
Normand Michaud PPC 0
Myriam Ouellette NDP 0
Nicolas Riqueur-Lainé PIQ 0
Lucie St-Gelais IND 0

Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie 0:223

Claude André BQ 0
xAlexandre Boulerice NDP 0
Gisèle Desrochers ML 0
Jean Désy GRN 0
Geneviève Hinse LIB 0
Jos Guitare Lavoie RP 0
Bobby Pellerin PPC 0
Normand Raymond COM 0
Johanna Sarfati CON 0

Marc-Aurèle-Fortin 0:171

Sonia Baudelot CON 0
Ali Faour NDP 0
Emilio Migliozzi PPC 0
Lizabel Nitoi BQ 0
Elias Progakis IND 0
xYves Robillard LIB 0
Bao Tran Le GRN 0

Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot 0:247

Bernard Barré CON 0
Jean-François Bélanger PPC 0
Sabrina Huet-Côté GRN 0
xBrigitte Sansoucy NDP 0
Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay BQ 0
René Vincelette LIB 0

Saint-Jean 0:256

André-Philippe Chenail GRN 0
Marc Hivon PPC 0
Christine Normandin BQ

