Elxn-FedElxn-Riding-Results

(Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press)
Following are the results of voting in the 2019 federal general election as compiled by The Canadian Press.
Legend: APP_Animal Protection Party of Canada; BQ_Bloc Québécois; CFF_Canada’s Fourth Front; CHP_Christian Heritage Party; CNP_Canadian Nationalist Party; COM_Communist Party of Canada; CON_Conservative Party of Canada; GRN_Green Party of Canada; IND_Independent; LIB_Liberal Party of Canada; LTN_Libertarian Party of Canada; ML_Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada; MP_Marijuana Party; NA_Non-Affiliated; NCA_National Citizens Alliance of Canada; NDP_New Democratic Party; PCP_Progressive Canadian Party; PIQ_Parti pour L’Indépendance du Québec; PPC_People’s Party of Canada; RP_Parti Rhinoceros Party; SCC_Stop Climate Change; UPC_The United Party of Canada; VCP_Veterans Coalition Party of Canada; x_member of the last legislature.
Québec
(78 members)
Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou 0:197
|Isabelle Bergeron
|LIB
|0
|Sylvie Bérubé
|BQ
|0
|Kiara Cabana-Whiteley
|GRN
|0
|Martin Ferron
|CON
|0
|Guillaume Lanouette
|PPC
|0
|Jacline Rouleau
|NDP
|0
|Daniel Simon
|MP
|0
Abitibi-Témiscamingue 0:270
|Aline Bégin
|GRN
|0
|Jacques Girard
|PPC
|0
|Alain Guimond
|NDP
|0
|Sébastien Lemire
|BQ
|0
|Mario Provencher
|CON
|0
|Claude Thibault
|LIB
|0
Ahuntsic-Cartierville 0:231
|Raymond Ayas
|PPC
|0
|Zahia El-Masri
|NDP
|0
|xMélanie Joly
|LIB
|0
|Kathy Laframboise
|CON
|0
|Jean-Michel Lavarenne
|GRN
|0
|André Parizeau
|BQ
|0
Alfred-Pellan 0:213
|Julius Buté
|PIQ
|0
|Dwayne Cappelletti
|IND
|0
|Matthieu Couture
|PPC
|0
|Angelo Esposito
|CON
|0
|Marguerite Howells
|GRN
|0
|xAngelo Iacono
|LIB
|0
|Andriana Kocini
|NDP
|0
|Michel Lachance
|BQ
|0
Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation 0:249
|Charlotte Boucher Smoley
|NDP
|0
|Yves Destroismaisons
|BQ
|0
|Sherwin Edwards
|PPC
|0
|xStéphane Lauzon
|LIB
|0
|Marie Louis-Seize
|CON
|0
|Marjorie Valiquette
|GRN
|0
Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia 0:221
|Éric Barnabé
|PPC
|0
|Mathieu Castonguay
|RP
|0
|Rémi-Jocelyn Côté
|NDP
|0
|xRémi Massé
|LIB
|0
|Kristina Michaud
|BQ
|0
|James Morrison
|GRN
|0
|Natasha Tremblay
|CON
|0
Beauce 0:242
|xMaxime Bernier
|PPC
|0
|Maxime Bernier
|RP
|0
|Josiane Fortin
|GRN
|0
|François Jacques-Côté
|NDP
|0
|Richard Lehoux
|CON
|0
|Guillaume Rodrigue
|BQ
|0
|Adam Veilleux
|LIB
|0
Beauport-Limoilou 0:200
|Simon-Pierre Beaudet
|NDP
|0
|Alicia Bédard
|PPC
|0
|Antoine Bujold
|LIB
|0
|xAlupa Clarke
|CON
|0
|Dalila Elhak
|GRN
|0
|Claude Moreau
|ML
|0
|Julie Vignola
|BQ
|0
Bécancour-Nicolet-Saurel 0:237
|Pierre-André Émond
|CON
|0
|Carole Lennard
|NDP
|0
|xLouis Plamondon
|BQ
|0
|Nathalie Rochefort
|LIB
|0
|Richard Synnott
|PPC
|0
|David Turcotte
|GRN
|0
Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis 0:291
|xSteven Blaney
|CON
|0
|Sébastien Bouchard-Théberge
|BQ
|0
|Chamroeun Khuon
|NDP
|0
|Yves Gilbert
|CHP
|0
|Laurence Harvey
|LIB
|0
|Marc Johnston
|PPC
|0
|André Voyer
|GRN
|0
Beloeil-Chambly 0:270
|Chloé Bernard
|PPC
|0
|Yves-François Blanchet
|BQ
|0
|Michel Blondin
|PIQ
|0
|Pierre Carrier
|GRN
|0
|xMatthew Dubé
|NDP
|0
|Marie-Chantal Hamel
|LIB
|0
|Véronique Laprise
|CON
|0
Berthier-Maskinongé 0:273
|Alain Bélanger
|IND
|0
|Josée Bélanger
|CON
|0
|xRuth Ellen Brosseau
|NDP
|0
|Martin Acetaria Caesar Jubinville
|RP
|0
|Éric Laferrière
|GRN
|0
|Danny Légaré
|MP
|0
|Luc Massé
|PPC
|0
|Yves Perron
|BQ
|0
|Christine Poirier
|LIB
|0
Thérèse-De Blainville 0:224
|xRamez Ayoub
|LIB
|0
|Normand Beaudet
|GRN
|0
|Louise Chabot
|BQ
|0
|Marie Claude Fournier
|CON
|0
|Alain Lamontagne
|RP
|0
|Désiré Mounanga
|PPC
|0
|Andy Piano
|IND
|0
|Hannah Wolker
|NDP
|0
Pierre-Boucher-Les Patriotes-Verchères 0:227
|Clifford Albert
|PPC
|0
|xXavier Barsalou-Duval
|BQ
|0
|Simon Chalifoux
|LIB
|0
|Mathieu Daviault
|CON
|0
|Sean English
|NDP
|0
|Dany Gariépy
|GRN
|0
Bourassa 0:189
|Payton Ashe
|GRN
|0
|Joseph Di Iorio
|IND
|0
|xEmmanuel Dubourg
|LIB
|0
|Konrad Lamour
|NDP
|0
|Anne-Marie Lavoie
|BQ
|0
|Catherine Lefebvre
|CON
|0
|Louis Léger
|PPC
|0
|Françoise Roy
|ML
|0
Brome-Missisquoi 0:266
|Monique Allard
|BQ
|0
|Lyne Bessette
|LIB
|0
|Steeve Cloutier
|RP
|0
|Bruno Côté
|CON
|0
|Lawrence Cotton
|VCP
|0
|Normand Dallaire
|GRN
|0
|Sylvie Jetté
|NDP
|0
|François Poulin
|PPC
|0
Brossard-Saint-Lambert 0:226
|Marc Audet
|NDP
|0
|Grégory De Luca
|GRN
|0
|Marie-Claude Diotte
|BQ
|0
|Glenn Hoa
|CON
|0
|xAlexandra Mendès
|LIB
|0
|Sam Nassif
|PPC
|0
Rimouski-Neigette-Témiscouata-Les Basques 0:220
|Maxime Blanchette-Joncas
|BQ
|0
|Nancy Brassard-Fortin
|CON
|0
|xGuy Caron
|NDP
|0
|Pierre Lacombe
|PPC
|0
|Lysane Picker-Paquin
|RP
|0
|Chantal Pilon
|LIB
|0
|Jocelyn Rioux
|GRN
|0
Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles 0:229
|Guillaume Bourdeau
|NDP
|0
|René-Paul Coly
|LIB
|0
|Alain D’Eer
|BQ
|0
|Samuel Moisan-Domm
|GRN
|0
|xPierre Paul-Hus
|CON
|0
|Joey Pronovost
|PPC
|0
Beauport-Côte-de-Beaupré-Île d’Orléans-Charlevoix 0:246
|Raymond Bernier
|NA
|0
|xSylvie Boucher
|CON
|0
|Gérard Briand
|NDP
|0
|Caroline Desbiens
|BQ
|0
|Manon Fortin
|LIB
|0
|Richard Guertin
|GRN
|0
|Jean-Claude Parent
|PPC
|0
Châteauguay-Lacolle 0:220
|Jeff Benoit
|PPC
|0
|Pierre Chénier
|ML
|0
|Marc Gagnon
|PIQ
|0
|Meryam Haddad
|GRN
|0
|Marika Lalime
|NDP
|0
|Hugues Laplante
|CON
|0
|xBrenda Shanahan
|LIB
|0
|Claudia Valdivia
|BQ
|0
Chicoutimi-Le Fjord 0:186
|Line Bélanger
|RP
|0
|Dajana Dautovic
|LIB
|0
|Stéphane Girard
|NDP
|0
|xRichard Martel
|CON
|0
|Valérie Tremblay
|BQ
|0
|Jimmy Voyer
|PPC
|0
|Lynda Youde
|GRN
|0
Compton-Stanstead 0:269
|David Benoît
|BQ
|0
|xMarie-Claude Bibeau
|LIB
|0
|Naomie Mathieu Chauvette
|NDP
|0
|Jessy Mc Neil
|CON
|0
|Paul Reed
|PPC
|0
|Jean Rousseau
|GRN
|0
|Jonathan Therrien
|RP
|0
Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle 0:230
|xAnju Dhillon
|LIB
|0
|Fang Hu
|PCP
|0
|Céline LaQuerre
|CON
|0
|Réjean Malette
|GRN
|0
|Lori Morrison
|NDP
|0
|Arash Torbati
|PPC
|0
|Jean-Frédéric Vaudry
|BQ
|0
|Xavier Watso
|RP
|0
Drummond 0:241
|Réal Batrhino
|RP
|0
|Frédérik Bernier
|GRN
|0
|Martin Champoux
|BQ
|0
|xFrançois Choquette
|NDP
|0
|Jessica Ebacher
|CON
|0
|William Morales
|LIB
|0
|Lucas Munger
|APP
|0
|Steeve Paquet
|PPC
|0
Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine 0:214
|Lynn Beaulieu
|NDP
|0
|Guy Bernatchez
|BQ
|0
|Jay Cowboy
|RP
|0
|Dennis Drainville
|GRN
|0
|Eric Hébert
|PPC
|0
|xDiane Lebouthillier
|LIB
|0
|Jean-Pierre Pigeon
|CON
|0
Gatineau 0:232
|Eric Chaurette
|NDP
|0
|Guy Dostaler
|GRN
|0
|Sylvie Goneau
|CON
|0
|Mario-Roberto Lam
|PPC
|0
|xSteven MacKinnon
|LIB
|0
|Geneviève Nadeau
|BQ
|0
|Pierre Soublière
|ML
|0
Hochelaga 0:219
|Stepan Balatsko
|PPC
|0
|Chinook Blais-Leduc
|RP
|0
|Christine Dandenault
|ML
|0
|JP Fortin
|COM
|0
|Simon Marchand
|BQ
|0
|Christine Marcoux
|CON
|0
|Soraya Martinez Ferrada
|LIB
|0
|Robert D. Morais
|GRN
|0
|Catheryn Roy-Goyette
|NDP
|0
Honoré-Mercier 0:209
|Jacques Binette
|BQ
|0
|Guy Croteau
|CON
|0
|Domenico Cusmano
|GRN
|0
|Yves Le Seigle
|ML
|0
|Chu Anh Pham
|NDP
|0
|xPablo Rodriguez
|LIB
|0
|Patrick St-Onge
|PPC
|0
Hull-Aylmer 0:215
|Alexandre Deschênes
|ML
|0
|Mike Duggan
|CON
|0
|xGreg Fergus
|LIB
|0
|Sébastien Grenier
|RP
|0
|Josée Poirier Defoy
|GRN
|0
|Joanie Riopel
|BQ
|0
|Rowen Tanguay
|PPC
|0
|Nicolas Thibodeau
|NDP
|0
Joliette 0:271
|Michel Bourgeois
|LIB
|0
|Jean-Martin Masse
|CON
|0
|Érica Poirier
|GRN
|0
|Sylvain Prescott
|PPC
|0
|Paul Savard
|PIQ
|0
|Julienne Soumaoro
|NDP
|0
|xGabriel Ste-Marie
|BQ
|0
Jonquière 0:210
|Lyne Bourdages
|GRN
|0
|Philippe Gagnon
|CON
|0
|Vincent Garneau
|LIB
|0
|Mario Simard
|BQ
|0
|Sylvie Théodore
|PPC
|0
|xKarine Trudel
|NDP
|0
La Pointe-de-l’Île 0:243
|xMario Beaulieu
|BQ
|0
|Robert Coutu
|CON
|0
|Franco Fiori
|GRN
|0
|Jacinthe Lafrenaye
|PIQ
|0
|Randy Manseau
|PPC
|0
|Ève Péclet
|NDP
|0
|Jonathan Plamondon
|LIB
|0
|Geneviève Royer
|ML
|0
La Prairie 0:204
|Normand Chouinard
|ML
|0
|Victoria Hernandez
|NDP
|0
|Barbara Joannette
|GRN
|0
|Isabelle Lapointe
|CON
|0
|xJean-Claude Poissant
|LIB
|0
|Alain Therrien
|BQ
|0
|Gregory Yablunovsky
|PPC
|0
Lac-Saint-Jean 0:267
|Danny Boudreault
|PPC
|0
|Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe
|BQ
|0
|Jean-Simon Fortin
|NDP
|0
|Jocelyn Fradette
|CON
|0
|Julie Gagnon-Bond
|GRN
|0
|xRichard Hébert
|LIB
|0
Lac-Saint-Louis 0:232
|Julie Benoît
|BQ
|0
|Gary Charles
|PPC
|0
|Dana Chevalier
|NDP
|0
|Ralston Coelho
|CNP
|0
|Victoria de Martigny
|APP
|0
|Ann Francis
|CON
|0
|Milan Kona-Mancini
|GRN
|0
|xFrancis Scarpaleggia
|LIB
|0
LaSalle-Émard-Verdun 0:203
|Rhino Jacques Bélanger
|RP
|0
|Julien Côté
|IND
|0
|Isabel Dion
|BQ
|0
|xDavid Lametti
|LIB
|0
|Jency Mercier
|GRN
|0
|Claudio Rocchi
|CON
|0
|Steven Scott
|NDP
|0
|Eileen Studd
|ML
|0
|Daniel Turgeon
|PPC
|0
Laurentides-Labelle 0:284
|Gaël Chantrel
|GRN
|0
|Claude Dufour
|NDP
|0
|Richard Evanko
|PPC
|0
|Marie-Hélène Gaudreau
|BQ
|0
|xDavid Graham
|LIB
|0
|Serge Grégoire
|CON
|0
|Michel Leclerc
|IND
|0
|Ludovic Schneider
|RP
|0
Laurier-Sainte-Marie 0:174
|Jamil Azzaoui
|GRN
|0
|Christine Bui
|PPC
|0
|Lise des Greniers
|CON
|0
|Michel Duchesne
|BQ
|0
|Steven Guilbeault
|LIB
|0
|Serge Lachapelle
|ML
|0
|Nimâ Machouf
|NDP
|0
|Archie Morals
|RP
|0
|Dimitri Mourkes
|IND
|0
|Adrien Welsh
|COM
|0
Laval-Les Îles 0:214
|Marie-Louise Beauchamp
|PPC
|0
|Nacera Beddad
|BQ
|0
|xFayçal El-Khoury
|LIB
|0
|Sari Madi
|GRN
|0
|Noémia Onofre De Lima
|NDP
|0
|Tom Pentefountas
|CON
|0
Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne 0:230
|Henri Cousineau
|PPC
|0
|Kalden Dhatsenpa
|NDP
|0
|Cathy Lepage
|BQ
|0
|Casandra Poitras
|GRN
|0
|Stéphane Robichaud
|CON
|0
|xSherry Romanado
|LIB
|0
Lévis-Lotbinière 0:261
|François-Noël Brault
|BQ
|0
|Ghislain Daigle
|LIB
|0
|Marc Fontaine
|PPC
|0
|xJacques Gourde
|CON
|0
|Patrick Kerr
|GRN
|0
|Christel Marchand
|NDP
|0
Longueuil-Saint-Hubert 0:226
|Patrick Clune
|CON
|0
|Ellen Comeau
|PPC
|0
|Éric Ferland
|NDP
|0
|Pierre-Luc Filion
|IND
|0
|Réjean Hébert
|LIB
|0
|xPierre Nantel
|GRN
|0
|Denis Trudel
|BQ
|0
Louis-Hébert 0:225
|Daniel Brisson
|PPC
|0
|Ali Dahan
|IND
|0
|Macarena Diab
|GRN
|0
|Marie-Josée Guérette
|CON
|0
|Christian Hébert
|BQ
|0
|Jérémie Juneau
|NDP
|0
|xJoël Lightbound
|LIB
|0
Louis-Saint-Laurent 0:255
|Colette Amram Ducharme
|NDP
|0
|Guillaume Côté
|PPC
|0
|Jean-Christophe Cusson
|LIB
|0
|xGérard Deltell
|CON
|0
|Jeanne-Paule Desgagnés
|BQ
|0
|Sandra Mara Riedo
|GRN
|0
Manicouagan 0:249
|François Corriveau
|CON
|0
|Gabriel Côté
|PPC
|0
|Jacques Gélineau
|GRN
|0
|xMarilène Gill
|BQ
|0
|Colleen McCool
|NDP
|0
|Dave Savard
|LIB
|0
Mégantic-L’Érable 0:233
|xLuc Berthold
|CON
|0
|Mathieu Boisvert
|NDP
|0
|Nicole Charette
|GRN
|0
|Priscilla Corbeil
|BQ
|0
|Isabelle Grégoire
|LIB
|0
|Marie Claude Lauzier
|PPC
|0
|Jean Paradis
|IND
|0
|Damien Roy
|RP
|0
Mirabel 0:242
|Pietro Biacchi
|PIQ
|0
|François Desrochers
|CON
|0
|xSimon Marcil
|BQ
|0
|Christian Montpetit
|PPC
|0
|Anne-Marie Saint-Germain
|NDP
|0
|Julie Tremblay
|GRN
|0
|Karl Trudel
|LIB
|0
Montarville 0:211
|Stéphane Bergeron
|BQ
|0
|Julie Lavallée
|PPC
|0
|Jean-Charles Pelland
|GRN
|0
|xMichel Picard
|LIB
|0
|Julie Sauvageau
|CON
|0
|Djaouida Sellah
|NDP
|0
|Thomas Thibault-Vincent
|RP
|0
Montcalm 0:236
|Julian Bonello-Stauch
|NDP
|0
|Hugo Clénin
|PPC
|0
|Gisèle Desroches
|CON
|0
|Mathieu Goyette
|GRN
|0
|Marc Labelle
|PIQ
|0
|Isabel Sayegh
|LIB
|0
|xLuc Thériault
|BQ
|0
Montmagny-L’Islet-Kamouraska-Rivière-du-Loup 0:262
|Denis Ducharme
|GRN
|0
|Louis Gagnon
|BQ
|0
|xBernard Généreux
|CON
|0
|Serge Haché
|PPC
|0
|Hugo Latulippe
|NDP
|0
|Aladin Legault d’Auteuil
|LIB
|0
Mount Royal 0:203
|Clément Badra
|GRN
|0
|Eric-Abel Baland
|NDP
|0
|xAnthony Housefather
|LIB
|0
|Diane Johnston
|ML
|0
|Xavier Levesque
|BQ
|0
|Zachary Lozoff
|PPC
|0
|David Tordjman
|CON
|0
Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount 0:207
|Neil Drabkin
|CON
|0
|xMarc Garneau
|LIB
|0
|Franklin Gertler
|NDP
|0
|Robert Green
|GRN
|0
|Rachel Hoffman
|ML
|0
|Jennifer Jetté
|BQ
|0
|Jeffery A. Thomas
|IND
|0
|André Valiquette
|PPC
|0
Outremont 0:170
|xRachel Bendayan
|LIB
|0
|Andrea Clarke
|NDP
|0
|Daniel Green
|GRN
|0
|Célia Grimard
|BQ
|0
|Mark John Hiemstra
|RP
|0
|Sabin Lévesque
|PPC
|0
|Jasmine Louras
|CON
|0
Papineau 0:197
|Jean-Patrick Cacereco Berthiaume
|RP
|0
|Christian Gagnon
|BQ
|0
|Susanne Lefebvre
|CHP
|0
|Luc Lupien
|NA
|0
|Alain Magnan
|IND
|0
|Christine Paré
|NDP
|0
|Steve Penner
|NA
|0
|Mark Sibthorpe
|PPC
|0
|xJustin Trudeau
|LIB
|0
|Juan Vazquez
|GRN
|0
|Sophie Veilleux
|CON
|0
Pierrefonds-Dollard 0:228
|Bruno Ibrahim El-Khoury
|NDP
|0
|Edline Henri
|BQ
|0
|Mariam Ishak
|CON
|0
|Shahid Khan
|IND
|0
|Lisa Mintz
|GRN
|0
|Martin Plante
|IND
|0
|Lee Weishar
|PPC
|0
|Sameer Zuberi
|LIB
|0
Pontiac 0:278
|xWilliam Amos
|LIB
|0
|Mario Belec
|PPC
|0
|Claude Bertrand
|GRN
|0
|Dave Blackburn
|CON
|0
|Jonathan Carreiro-Benoit
|BQ
|0
|Denise Giroux
|NDP
|0
|Louis Lang
|ML
|0
|Shawn Stewart
|VCP
|0
Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier 0:266
|Luca Abbatiello
|PPC
|0
|Mathieu Bonsaint
|BQ
|0
|David-Roger Gagnon
|NDP
|0
|Marie-Claude Gaudet
|GRN
|0
|xJoël Godin
|CON
|0
|Annie Talbot
|LIB
|0
Québec 0:228
|Bianca Boutin
|CON
|0
|Tommy Bureau
|NDP
|0
|Sébastien CoRhino
|RP
|0
|Bruno Dabiré
|PPC
|0
|xJean-Yves Duclos
|LIB
|0
|Christiane Gagnon
|BQ
|0
|Luc Joli-Coeur
|GRN
|0
|Luc Paquin
|PIQ
|0
Repentigny 0:257
|Diane Beauregard
|GRN
|0
|Meryem Benslimane
|NDP
|0
|Micheline Boucher Granger
|PIQ
|0
|Pierre Branchaud
|CON
|0
|Josée Larose
|LIB
|0
|xMonique Pauzé
|BQ
|0
|Samuel Saint-Laurent
|PPC
|0
Richmond-Arthabaska 0:270
|Olivier Guérin
|NDP
|0
|Laura Horth-Lepage
|GRN
|0
|Jean Landry
|PPC
|0
|Olivier Nolin
|BQ
|0
|Marc Patry
|LIB
|0
|xAlain Rayes
|CON
|0
Rivière-des-Mille-Îles 0:227
|Ceylan Borgers
|GRN
|0
|Luc Desilets
|BQ
|0
|Joseph Hakizimana
|NDP
|0
|xLinda Lapointe
|LIB
|0
|Maikel Mikhael
|CON
|0
|Hans Roker Jr
|PPC
|0
Rivière-du-Nord 0:272
|xRhéal Fortin
|BQ
|0
|Sylvie Fréchette
|CON
|0
|Florence Gagnon
|LIB
|0
|Joey Leckman
|GRN
|0
|Normand Michaud
|PPC
|0
|Myriam Ouellette
|NDP
|0
|Nicolas Riqueur-Lainé
|PIQ
|0
|Lucie St-Gelais
|IND
|0
Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie 0:223
|Claude André
|BQ
|0
|xAlexandre Boulerice
|NDP
|0
|Gisèle Desrochers
|ML
|0
|Jean Désy
|GRN
|0
|Geneviève Hinse
|LIB
|0
|Jos Guitare Lavoie
|RP
|0
|Bobby Pellerin
|PPC
|0
|Normand Raymond
|COM
|0
|Johanna Sarfati
|CON
|0
Marc-Aurèle-Fortin 0:171
|Sonia Baudelot
|CON
|0
|Ali Faour
|NDP
|0
|Emilio Migliozzi
|PPC
|0
|Lizabel Nitoi
|BQ
|0
|Elias Progakis
|IND
|0
|xYves Robillard
|LIB
|0
|Bao Tran Le
|GRN
|0
Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot 0:247
|Bernard Barré
|CON
|0
|Jean-François Bélanger
|PPC
|0
|Sabrina Huet-Côté
|GRN
|0
|xBrigitte Sansoucy
|NDP
|0
|Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay
|BQ
|0
|René Vincelette
|LIB
|0
Saint-Jean 0:256
|André-Philippe Chenail
|GRN
|0
|Marc Hivon
|PPC
|0
|Christine Normandin
|BQ
