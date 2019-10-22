Elxn-FedElxn-Riding-Results

(Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press)

Following are the results of voting in the 2019 federal general election as compiled by The Canadian Press.

Legend: APP_Animal Protection Party of Canada; BQ_Bloc Québécois; CFF_Canada’s Fourth Front; CHP_Christian Heritage Party; CNP_Canadian Nationalist Party; COM_Communist Party of Canada; CON_Conservative Party of Canada; GRN_Green Party of Canada; IND_Independent; LIB_Liberal Party of Canada; LTN_Libertarian Party of Canada; ML_Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada; MP_Marijuana Party; NA_Non-Affiliated; NCA_National Citizens Alliance of Canada; NDP_New Democratic Party; PCP_Progressive Canadian Party; PIQ_Parti pour L’Indépendance du Québec; PPC_People’s Party of Canada; RP_Parti Rhinoceros Party; SCC_Stop Climate Change; UPC_The United Party of Canada; VCP_Veterans Coalition Party of Canada; x_member of the last legislature.

Québec

(78 members)

Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou 0:197

Isabelle Bergeron LIB 0 Sylvie Bérubé BQ 0 Kiara Cabana-Whiteley GRN 0 Martin Ferron CON 0 Guillaume Lanouette PPC 0 Jacline Rouleau NDP 0 Daniel Simon MP 0

Abitibi-Témiscamingue 0:270

Aline Bégin GRN 0 Jacques Girard PPC 0 Alain Guimond NDP 0 Sébastien Lemire BQ 0 Mario Provencher CON 0 Claude Thibault LIB 0

Ahuntsic-Cartierville 0:231

Raymond Ayas PPC 0 Zahia El-Masri NDP 0 xMélanie Joly LIB 0 Kathy Laframboise CON 0 Jean-Michel Lavarenne GRN 0 André Parizeau BQ 0

Alfred-Pellan 0:213

Julius Buté PIQ 0 Dwayne Cappelletti IND 0 Matthieu Couture PPC 0 Angelo Esposito CON 0 Marguerite Howells GRN 0 xAngelo Iacono LIB 0 Andriana Kocini NDP 0 Michel Lachance BQ 0

Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation 0:249

Charlotte Boucher Smoley NDP 0 Yves Destroismaisons BQ 0 Sherwin Edwards PPC 0 xStéphane Lauzon LIB 0 Marie Louis-Seize CON 0 Marjorie Valiquette GRN 0

Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia 0:221

Éric Barnabé PPC 0 Mathieu Castonguay RP 0 Rémi-Jocelyn Côté NDP 0 xRémi Massé LIB 0 Kristina Michaud BQ 0 James Morrison GRN 0 Natasha Tremblay CON 0

Beauce 0:242

xMaxime Bernier PPC 0 Maxime Bernier RP 0 Josiane Fortin GRN 0 François Jacques-Côté NDP 0 Richard Lehoux CON 0 Guillaume Rodrigue BQ 0 Adam Veilleux LIB 0

Beauport-Limoilou 0:200

Simon-Pierre Beaudet NDP 0 Alicia Bédard PPC 0 Antoine Bujold LIB 0 xAlupa Clarke CON 0 Dalila Elhak GRN 0 Claude Moreau ML 0 Julie Vignola BQ 0

Bécancour-Nicolet-Saurel 0:237

Pierre-André Émond CON 0 Carole Lennard NDP 0 xLouis Plamondon BQ 0 Nathalie Rochefort LIB 0 Richard Synnott PPC 0 David Turcotte GRN 0

Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis 0:291

xSteven Blaney CON 0 Sébastien Bouchard-Théberge BQ 0 Chamroeun Khuon NDP 0 Yves Gilbert CHP 0 Laurence Harvey LIB 0 Marc Johnston PPC 0 André Voyer GRN 0

Beloeil-Chambly 0:270

Chloé Bernard PPC 0 Yves-François Blanchet BQ 0 Michel Blondin PIQ 0 Pierre Carrier GRN 0 xMatthew Dubé NDP 0 Marie-Chantal Hamel LIB 0 Véronique Laprise CON 0

Berthier-Maskinongé 0:273

Alain Bélanger IND 0 Josée Bélanger CON 0 xRuth Ellen Brosseau NDP 0 Martin Acetaria Caesar Jubinville RP 0 Éric Laferrière GRN 0 Danny Légaré MP 0 Luc Massé PPC 0 Yves Perron BQ 0 Christine Poirier LIB 0

Thérèse-De Blainville 0:224

xRamez Ayoub LIB 0 Normand Beaudet GRN 0 Louise Chabot BQ 0 Marie Claude Fournier CON 0 Alain Lamontagne RP 0 Désiré Mounanga PPC 0 Andy Piano IND 0 Hannah Wolker NDP 0

Pierre-Boucher-Les Patriotes-Verchères 0:227

Clifford Albert PPC 0 xXavier Barsalou-Duval BQ 0 Simon Chalifoux LIB 0 Mathieu Daviault CON 0 Sean English NDP 0 Dany Gariépy GRN 0

Bourassa 0:189

Payton Ashe GRN 0 Joseph Di Iorio IND 0 xEmmanuel Dubourg LIB 0 Konrad Lamour NDP 0 Anne-Marie Lavoie BQ 0 Catherine Lefebvre CON 0 Louis Léger PPC 0 Françoise Roy ML 0

Brome-Missisquoi 0:266

Monique Allard BQ 0 Lyne Bessette LIB 0 Steeve Cloutier RP 0 Bruno Côté CON 0 Lawrence Cotton VCP 0 Normand Dallaire GRN 0 Sylvie Jetté NDP 0 François Poulin PPC 0

Brossard-Saint-Lambert 0:226

Marc Audet NDP 0 Grégory De Luca GRN 0 Marie-Claude Diotte BQ 0 Glenn Hoa CON 0 xAlexandra Mendès LIB 0 Sam Nassif PPC 0

Rimouski-Neigette-Témiscouata-Les Basques 0:220

Maxime Blanchette-Joncas BQ 0 Nancy Brassard-Fortin CON 0 xGuy Caron NDP 0 Pierre Lacombe PPC 0 Lysane Picker-Paquin RP 0 Chantal Pilon LIB 0 Jocelyn Rioux GRN 0

Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles 0:229

Guillaume Bourdeau NDP 0 René-Paul Coly LIB 0 Alain D’Eer BQ 0 Samuel Moisan-Domm GRN 0 xPierre Paul-Hus CON 0 Joey Pronovost PPC 0

Beauport-Côte-de-Beaupré-Île d’Orléans-Charlevoix 0:246

Raymond Bernier NA 0 xSylvie Boucher CON 0 Gérard Briand NDP 0 Caroline Desbiens BQ 0 Manon Fortin LIB 0 Richard Guertin GRN 0 Jean-Claude Parent PPC 0

Châteauguay-Lacolle 0:220

Jeff Benoit PPC 0 Pierre Chénier ML 0 Marc Gagnon PIQ 0 Meryam Haddad GRN 0 Marika Lalime NDP 0 Hugues Laplante CON 0 xBrenda Shanahan LIB 0 Claudia Valdivia BQ 0

Chicoutimi-Le Fjord 0:186

Line Bélanger RP 0 Dajana Dautovic LIB 0 Stéphane Girard NDP 0 xRichard Martel CON 0 Valérie Tremblay BQ 0 Jimmy Voyer PPC 0 Lynda Youde GRN 0

Compton-Stanstead 0:269

David Benoît BQ 0 xMarie-Claude Bibeau LIB 0 Naomie Mathieu Chauvette NDP 0 Jessy Mc Neil CON 0 Paul Reed PPC 0 Jean Rousseau GRN 0 Jonathan Therrien RP 0

Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle 0:230

xAnju Dhillon LIB 0 Fang Hu PCP 0 Céline LaQuerre CON 0 Réjean Malette GRN 0 Lori Morrison NDP 0 Arash Torbati PPC 0 Jean-Frédéric Vaudry BQ 0 Xavier Watso RP 0

Drummond 0:241

Réal Batrhino RP 0 Frédérik Bernier GRN 0 Martin Champoux BQ 0 xFrançois Choquette NDP 0 Jessica Ebacher CON 0 William Morales LIB 0 Lucas Munger APP 0 Steeve Paquet PPC 0

Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine 0:214

Lynn Beaulieu NDP 0 Guy Bernatchez BQ 0 Jay Cowboy RP 0 Dennis Drainville GRN 0 Eric Hébert PPC 0 xDiane Lebouthillier LIB 0 Jean-Pierre Pigeon CON 0

Gatineau 0:232

Eric Chaurette NDP 0 Guy Dostaler GRN 0 Sylvie Goneau CON 0 Mario-Roberto Lam PPC 0 xSteven MacKinnon LIB 0 Geneviève Nadeau BQ 0 Pierre Soublière ML 0

Hochelaga 0:219

Stepan Balatsko PPC 0 Chinook Blais-Leduc RP 0 Christine Dandenault ML 0 JP Fortin COM 0 Simon Marchand BQ 0 Christine Marcoux CON 0 Soraya Martinez Ferrada LIB 0 Robert D. Morais GRN 0 Catheryn Roy-Goyette NDP 0

Honoré-Mercier 0:209

Jacques Binette BQ 0 Guy Croteau CON 0 Domenico Cusmano GRN 0 Yves Le Seigle ML 0 Chu Anh Pham NDP 0 xPablo Rodriguez LIB 0 Patrick St-Onge PPC 0

Hull-Aylmer 0:215

Alexandre Deschênes ML 0 Mike Duggan CON 0 xGreg Fergus LIB 0 Sébastien Grenier RP 0 Josée Poirier Defoy GRN 0 Joanie Riopel BQ 0 Rowen Tanguay PPC 0 Nicolas Thibodeau NDP 0

Joliette 0:271

Michel Bourgeois LIB 0 Jean-Martin Masse CON 0 Érica Poirier GRN 0 Sylvain Prescott PPC 0 Paul Savard PIQ 0 Julienne Soumaoro NDP 0 xGabriel Ste-Marie BQ 0

Jonquière 0:210

Lyne Bourdages GRN 0 Philippe Gagnon CON 0 Vincent Garneau LIB 0 Mario Simard BQ 0 Sylvie Théodore PPC 0 xKarine Trudel NDP 0

La Pointe-de-l’Île 0:243

xMario Beaulieu BQ 0 Robert Coutu CON 0 Franco Fiori GRN 0 Jacinthe Lafrenaye PIQ 0 Randy Manseau PPC 0 Ève Péclet NDP 0 Jonathan Plamondon LIB 0 Geneviève Royer ML 0

La Prairie 0:204

Normand Chouinard ML 0 Victoria Hernandez NDP 0 Barbara Joannette GRN 0 Isabelle Lapointe CON 0 xJean-Claude Poissant LIB 0 Alain Therrien BQ 0 Gregory Yablunovsky PPC 0

Lac-Saint-Jean 0:267

Danny Boudreault PPC 0 Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe BQ 0 Jean-Simon Fortin NDP 0 Jocelyn Fradette CON 0 Julie Gagnon-Bond GRN 0 xRichard Hébert LIB 0

Lac-Saint-Louis 0:232

Julie Benoît BQ 0 Gary Charles PPC 0 Dana Chevalier NDP 0 Ralston Coelho CNP 0 Victoria de Martigny APP 0 Ann Francis CON 0 Milan Kona-Mancini GRN 0 xFrancis Scarpaleggia LIB 0

LaSalle-Émard-Verdun 0:203

Rhino Jacques Bélanger RP 0 Julien Côté IND 0 Isabel Dion BQ 0 xDavid Lametti LIB 0 Jency Mercier GRN 0 Claudio Rocchi CON 0 Steven Scott NDP 0 Eileen Studd ML 0 Daniel Turgeon PPC 0

Laurentides-Labelle 0:284

Gaël Chantrel GRN 0 Claude Dufour NDP 0 Richard Evanko PPC 0 Marie-Hélène Gaudreau BQ 0 xDavid Graham LIB 0 Serge Grégoire CON 0 Michel Leclerc IND 0 Ludovic Schneider RP 0

Laurier-Sainte-Marie 0:174

Jamil Azzaoui GRN 0 Christine Bui PPC 0 Lise des Greniers CON 0 Michel Duchesne BQ 0 Steven Guilbeault LIB 0 Serge Lachapelle ML 0 Nimâ Machouf NDP 0 Archie Morals RP 0 Dimitri Mourkes IND 0 Adrien Welsh COM 0

Laval-Les Îles 0:214

Marie-Louise Beauchamp PPC 0 Nacera Beddad BQ 0 xFayçal El-Khoury LIB 0 Sari Madi GRN 0 Noémia Onofre De Lima NDP 0 Tom Pentefountas CON 0

Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne 0:230

Henri Cousineau PPC 0 Kalden Dhatsenpa NDP 0 Cathy Lepage BQ 0 Casandra Poitras GRN 0 Stéphane Robichaud CON 0 xSherry Romanado LIB 0

Lévis-Lotbinière 0:261

François-Noël Brault BQ 0 Ghislain Daigle LIB 0 Marc Fontaine PPC 0 xJacques Gourde CON 0 Patrick Kerr GRN 0 Christel Marchand NDP 0

Longueuil-Saint-Hubert 0:226

Patrick Clune CON 0 Ellen Comeau PPC 0 Éric Ferland NDP 0 Pierre-Luc Filion IND 0 Réjean Hébert LIB 0 xPierre Nantel GRN 0 Denis Trudel BQ 0

Louis-Hébert 0:225

Daniel Brisson PPC 0 Ali Dahan IND 0 Macarena Diab GRN 0 Marie-Josée Guérette CON 0 Christian Hébert BQ 0 Jérémie Juneau NDP 0 xJoël Lightbound LIB 0

Louis-Saint-Laurent 0:255

Colette Amram Ducharme NDP 0 Guillaume Côté PPC 0 Jean-Christophe Cusson LIB 0 xGérard Deltell CON 0 Jeanne-Paule Desgagnés BQ 0 Sandra Mara Riedo GRN 0

Manicouagan 0:249

François Corriveau CON 0 Gabriel Côté PPC 0 Jacques Gélineau GRN 0 xMarilène Gill BQ 0 Colleen McCool NDP 0 Dave Savard LIB 0

Mégantic-L’Érable 0:233

xLuc Berthold CON 0 Mathieu Boisvert NDP 0 Nicole Charette GRN 0 Priscilla Corbeil BQ 0 Isabelle Grégoire LIB 0 Marie Claude Lauzier PPC 0 Jean Paradis IND 0 Damien Roy RP 0

Mirabel 0:242

Pietro Biacchi PIQ 0 François Desrochers CON 0 xSimon Marcil BQ 0 Christian Montpetit PPC 0 Anne-Marie Saint-Germain NDP 0 Julie Tremblay GRN 0 Karl Trudel LIB 0

Montarville 0:211

Stéphane Bergeron BQ 0 Julie Lavallée PPC 0 Jean-Charles Pelland GRN 0 xMichel Picard LIB 0 Julie Sauvageau CON 0 Djaouida Sellah NDP 0 Thomas Thibault-Vincent RP 0

Montcalm 0:236

Julian Bonello-Stauch NDP 0 Hugo Clénin PPC 0 Gisèle Desroches CON 0 Mathieu Goyette GRN 0 Marc Labelle PIQ 0 Isabel Sayegh LIB 0 xLuc Thériault BQ 0

Montmagny-L’Islet-Kamouraska-Rivière-du-Loup 0:262

Denis Ducharme GRN 0 Louis Gagnon BQ 0 xBernard Généreux CON 0 Serge Haché PPC 0 Hugo Latulippe NDP 0 Aladin Legault d’Auteuil LIB 0

Mount Royal 0:203

Clément Badra GRN 0 Eric-Abel Baland NDP 0 xAnthony Housefather LIB 0 Diane Johnston ML 0 Xavier Levesque BQ 0 Zachary Lozoff PPC 0 David Tordjman CON 0

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount 0:207

Neil Drabkin CON 0 xMarc Garneau LIB 0 Franklin Gertler NDP 0 Robert Green GRN 0 Rachel Hoffman ML 0 Jennifer Jetté BQ 0 Jeffery A. Thomas IND 0 André Valiquette PPC 0

Outremont 0:170

xRachel Bendayan LIB 0 Andrea Clarke NDP 0 Daniel Green GRN 0 Célia Grimard BQ 0 Mark John Hiemstra RP 0 Sabin Lévesque PPC 0 Jasmine Louras CON 0

Papineau 0:197

Jean-Patrick Cacereco Berthiaume RP 0 Christian Gagnon BQ 0 Susanne Lefebvre CHP 0 Luc Lupien NA 0 Alain Magnan IND 0 Christine Paré NDP 0 Steve Penner NA 0 Mark Sibthorpe PPC 0 xJustin Trudeau LIB 0 Juan Vazquez GRN 0 Sophie Veilleux CON 0

Pierrefonds-Dollard 0:228

Bruno Ibrahim El-Khoury NDP 0 Edline Henri BQ 0 Mariam Ishak CON 0 Shahid Khan IND 0 Lisa Mintz GRN 0 Martin Plante IND 0 Lee Weishar PPC 0 Sameer Zuberi LIB 0

Pontiac 0:278

xWilliam Amos LIB 0 Mario Belec PPC 0 Claude Bertrand GRN 0 Dave Blackburn CON 0 Jonathan Carreiro-Benoit BQ 0 Denise Giroux NDP 0 Louis Lang ML 0 Shawn Stewart VCP 0

Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier 0:266

Luca Abbatiello PPC 0 Mathieu Bonsaint BQ 0 David-Roger Gagnon NDP 0 Marie-Claude Gaudet GRN 0 xJoël Godin CON 0 Annie Talbot LIB 0

Québec 0:228

Bianca Boutin CON 0 Tommy Bureau NDP 0 Sébastien CoRhino RP 0 Bruno Dabiré PPC 0 xJean-Yves Duclos LIB 0 Christiane Gagnon BQ 0 Luc Joli-Coeur GRN 0 Luc Paquin PIQ 0

Repentigny 0:257

Diane Beauregard GRN 0 Meryem Benslimane NDP 0 Micheline Boucher Granger PIQ 0 Pierre Branchaud CON 0 Josée Larose LIB 0 xMonique Pauzé BQ 0 Samuel Saint-Laurent PPC 0

Richmond-Arthabaska 0:270

Olivier Guérin NDP 0 Laura Horth-Lepage GRN 0 Jean Landry PPC 0 Olivier Nolin BQ 0 Marc Patry LIB 0 xAlain Rayes CON 0

Rivière-des-Mille-Îles 0:227

Ceylan Borgers GRN 0 Luc Desilets BQ 0 Joseph Hakizimana NDP 0 xLinda Lapointe LIB 0 Maikel Mikhael CON 0 Hans Roker Jr PPC 0

Rivière-du-Nord 0:272

xRhéal Fortin BQ 0 Sylvie Fréchette CON 0 Florence Gagnon LIB 0 Joey Leckman GRN 0 Normand Michaud PPC 0 Myriam Ouellette NDP 0 Nicolas Riqueur-Lainé PIQ 0 Lucie St-Gelais IND 0

Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie 0:223

Claude André BQ 0 xAlexandre Boulerice NDP 0 Gisèle Desrochers ML 0 Jean Désy GRN 0 Geneviève Hinse LIB 0 Jos Guitare Lavoie RP 0 Bobby Pellerin PPC 0 Normand Raymond COM 0 Johanna Sarfati CON 0

Marc-Aurèle-Fortin 0:171

Sonia Baudelot CON 0 Ali Faour NDP 0 Emilio Migliozzi PPC 0 Lizabel Nitoi BQ 0 Elias Progakis IND 0 xYves Robillard LIB 0 Bao Tran Le GRN 0

Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot 0:247

Bernard Barré CON 0 Jean-François Bélanger PPC 0 Sabrina Huet-Côté GRN 0 xBrigitte Sansoucy NDP 0 Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay BQ 0 René Vincelette LIB 0

Saint-Jean 0:256