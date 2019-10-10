Elxn-FedElxn-TEST-Riding-Results

-4.4 C
Canadian Press Canadian Press

(Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press)

Following are the results of voting in the 2019 federal general election as compiled by The Canadian Press.

Legend: APP_Animal Protection Party of Canada; BQ_Bloc Québécois; CFF_Canada’s Fourth Front; CHP_Christian Heritage Party; CNP_Canadian Nationalist Party; COM_Communist Party of Canada; CON_Conservative Party of Canada; GRN_Green Party of Canada; IND_Independent; LIB_Liberal Party of Canada; LTN_Libertarian Party of Canada; ML_Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada; MP_Marijuana Party; NA_Non-Affiliated; NCA_National Citizens Alliance of Canada; NDP_New Democratic Party; PCP_Progressive Canadian Party; PIQ_Parti pour L’Indépendance du Québec; PPC_People’s Party of Canada; RP_Parti Rhinoceros Party; SCC_Stop Climate Change; UPC_The United Party of Canada; VCP_Veterans Coalition Party of Canada; x_member of the last legislature.

Newfoundland and Labrador

(7 members)

Avalon 0:222

Matthew Chapman CON 0
Greg Malone GRN 0
xKenneth McDonald LIB 0
Lea Mary Movelle NDP 0

Bonavista-Burin-Trinity 0:262

Matthew Cooper NDP 0
Kelsey Reichel GRN 0
xChurence Rogers LIB 0
Sharon Vokey CON 0

Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame 0:235

Alex Bracci CON 0
Noel Joe NDP 0
xScott Simms LIB 0
Byron White GRN 0

Labrador 0:86

Tyler Colbourne GRN 0
Larry Flemming CON 0
Michelene Gray NDP 0
xYvonne Jones LIB 0

Long Range Mountains 0:255

Josh Eisses CON 0
xGudie Hutchings LIB 0
Lucas Knill GRN 0
Robert Miles VCP 0
Holly Pike NDP 0

St. John’s East 0:188

Jack Harris NDP 0
David Peters GRN 0
Joedy Wall CON 0
xNick Whalen LIB 0

St. John’s South-Mount Pearl 0:187

Anne Marie Anonsen NDP 0
Alexandra Hayward GRN 0
David Jones CHP 0
Terry Martin CON 0
xSeamus O’Regan LIB 0
Benjamin Ruckpaul PPC 0

