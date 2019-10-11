-2.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 11, 2019
Election

Elxn-FedElxn-TEST-Riding-Results

Canadian Press Canadian Press

(Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press)

Following are the results of voting in the 2019 federal general election as compiled by The Canadian Press.

Legend: APP_Animal Protection Party of Canada; BQ_Bloc Québécois; CFF_Canada’s Fourth Front; CHP_Christian Heritage Party; CNP_Canadian Nationalist Party; COM_Communist Party of Canada; CON_Conservative Party of Canada; GRN_Green Party of Canada; IND_Independent; LIB_Liberal Party of Canada; LTN_Libertarian Party of Canada; ML_Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada; MP_Marijuana Party; NA_Non-Affiliated; NCA_National Citizens Alliance of Canada; NDP_New Democratic Party; PCP_Progressive Canadian Party; PIQ_Parti pour L’Indépendance du Québec; PPC_People’s Party of Canada; RP_Parti Rhinoceros Party; SCC_Stop Climate Change; UPC_The United Party of Canada; VCP_Veterans Coalition Party of Canada; x_member of the last legislature.

British Columbia

(42 members)

Abbotsford 0:183

Aeriol Alderking CHP 0
Locke Duncan PPC 0
xEd Fast CON 0
Stephen Fowler GRN 0
Seamus Heffernan LIB 0
Madeleine Sauve NDP 0

Burnaby North-Seymour 0:193

xTerry Beech LIB 0
Lewis Clarke Dahlby LTN 0
Rocky Dong PPC 0
Amita Kuttner GRN 0
Heather Leung CON 0
Svend Robinson NDP 0
Robert Taylor IND 0

Burnaby South 0:198

Neelam Brar LIB 0
Rex Brocki LTN 0
Al Rawdah PPC 0
Jay Shin CON 0
xJagmeet Singh NDP 0
Brian Sproule ML 0
Brennan Wauters GRN 0

Cariboo-Prince George 0:227

Tracy Calogheros LIB 0
xTodd Doherty CON 0
Mackenzie Kerr GRN 0
Michael Orr IND 0
Heather Sapergia NDP 0
Jing Lan Yang PPC 0

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola 0:231

xDan Albas CON 0
Allan Duncan PPC 0
Robert Mellalieu GRN 0
Mary Ann Murphy LIB 0
Joan Phillip NDP 0
Jesse Regier LTN 0

Chilliwack-Hope 0:198

Rob Bogunovic PPC 0
Arthur Green GRN 0
Daniel Lamache CHP 0
Heather McQuillan NDP 0
Dorothy-Jean O’Donnell ML 0
xMark Strahl CON 0
Kelly Velonis LIB 0

Cloverdale-Langley City 0:190

xJohn Aldag LIB 0
Rae Banwarie NDP 0
Tamara Jansen CON 0
Ian Kennedy PPC 0
Caelum Nutbrown GRN 0

Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam 0:210

Christina Gower NDP 0
Nicholas Insley CON 0
Dan Iova VCP 0
xRon McKinnon LIB 0
Brad Nickason GRN 0
Roland Spornicu PPC 0

Courtenay-Alberni 0:272

Barbara Biley ML 0
Jonah Baden Gowans LIB 0
Byron Horner CON 0
xGord Johns NDP 0
Sean Wood GRN 0

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford 0:229

Rhonda Chen PPC 0
Alana DeLong CON 0
Blair Herbert LIB 0
Lydia Hwitsum GRN 0
xAlistair MacGregor NDP 0
Robin Morton Stanbridge CHP 0

Delta 0:214

Randy Anderson-Fennell NDP 0
Amarit Bains IND 0
Tony Bennett IND 0
Tanya Corbet CON 0
Craig DeCraene GRN 0
Angelina Ireland PPC 0
xCarla Qualtrough LIB 0

Fleetwood-Port Kells 0:207

Tanya Baertl GRN 0
xKen Hardie LIB 0
Annie Ohana NDP 0
Mike Poulin PPC 0
Shinder Purewal CON 0

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo 0:275

Kira Cheeseborough APP 0
Iain Currie GRN 0
Cynthia Egli NDP 0
Ken Finlayson PPC 0
Peter Kerek COM 0
Terry Lake LIB 0
xCathy McLeod CON 0

Kelowna-Lake Country 0:236

Travis Ashley GRN 0
John Barr PPC 0
xStephen Fuhr LIB 0
Tracy Gray CON 0
Daniel Joseph IND 0
Justin Kulik NDP 0
Silverado Socrates IND 0

Kootenay-Columbia 0:262

Abra Brynne GRN 0
Robin Goldsbury LIB 0
Trev Miller APP 0
Rob Morrison CON 0
xWayne Stetski NDP 0
Rick Stewart PPC 0

Langley-Aldergrove 0:211

Natalie Dipietra-Cudmore PPC 0
Kaija Farstad GRN 0
Leon Jensen LIB 0
Alex Joehl LTN 0
Tako Van Popta CON 0
Stacey Wakelin NDP 0

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon 0:189

Julius Nick Csaszar PPC 0
John Kidder GRN 0
Michael Nenn NDP 0
xJati Sidhu LIB 0
Brad Vis CON 0
Elaine Wismer ML 0

Nanaimo-Ladysmith 0:254

Bob Chamberlin NDP 0
James Chumsa COM 0
Jennifer Clarke PPC 0
Michelle Corfield LIB 0
John Hirst CON 0
xPaul Manly GRN 0
Brian Marlatt PCP 0
Geoff Stoneman IND 0
Echo White IND 0

New Westminster-Burnaby 0:199

Will Davis LIB 0
Suzanne de Montigny GRN 0
Hansen Ginn PPC 0
xPeter Julian NDP 0
Neeraj Murarka LTN 0
Ahmad Passyar IND 0
Joseph Theriault ML 0
Megan Veck CON 0

North Okanagan-Shuswap 0:277

xMel Arnold CON 0
Kyle Delfing PPC 0
Cindy Derkaz LIB 0
Marc Reinarz GRN 0
Harwinder Sandhu NDP 0

North Vancouver 0:209

Justine Bell NDP 0
Azmairnin Jadavji PPC 0
George Orr GRN 0
Andrew Saxton CON 0
xJonathan Wilkinson LIB 0

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge 0:187

Bryton Cherrier PPC 0
Marc Dalton CON 0
Ariane Jaschke GRN 0
John Mogk NDP 0
Steve Ranta IND 0
xDan Ruimy LIB 0

Port Moody-Coquitlam 0:213

Sara Badiei LIB 0
Jayson Chabot PPC 0
Nelly Shin CON 0
Roland Verrier ML 0
Bryce Watts GRN 0
Bonita Zarrillo NDP 0

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies 0:232

Mavis Erickson LIB 0
Catharine Kendall GRN 0
Marcia Luccock NDP 0
Ron Vaillant PPC 0
xBob Zimmer CON 0

Richmond Centre 0:177

Dustin Innes NDP 0
Steven Kou LIB 0
Ivan Pak PPC 0
Françoise Raunet GRN 0
xAlice Wong CON 0
Zhe Zhang IND 0

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke 0:229

xRandall Garrison NDP 0
Fidelia Godron IND 0
Jeremy Gustafson PPC 0
Jamie Hammond LIB 0
Louis Lesosky IND 0
David Merner GRN 0
Philip Ney IND 0
Randall Pewarchuk CON 0
Josh Steffler LTN 0
Tyson Strandlund COM 0

Saanich-Gulf Islands 0:240

Ron Broda PPC 0
David Busch CON 0
xElizabeth May GRN 0
Sabina Singh NDP 0
Ryan Windsor LIB 0

Skeena-Bulkley Valley 0:219

Taylor Bachrach NDP 0
Dave Birdi LIB 0
Jody Craven PPC 0
Danny Nunes IND 0
Claire Rattée CON 0
Merv Ritchie IND 0
Mike Sawyer GRN 0
Rod Taylor CHP 0

South Okanagan-West Kootenay 0:276

xRichard Cannings NDP 0
Connie Denesiuk LIB 0
Carolina Hopkins IND 0
Tara Howse GRN 0
Helena Konanz CON 0
Sean Taylor PPC 0

South Surrey-White Rock 0:209

Stephen Crozier NDP 0
Kerry-Lynne Findlay CON 0
Beverly Pixie Hobby GRN 0
xGordie Hogg LIB 0
Joel Poulin PPC 0

Steveston-Richmond East 0:188

Ping Chan IND 0
Kenny Chiu CON 0
Jaeden Dela Torre NDP 0
Nicole Iaci GRN 0
xJoe Peschisolido LIB 0

Surrey Centre 0:178

Tina Bains CON 0
Jeffrey Breti IND 0
Jaswinder Singh Dilawari PPC 0
George Gidora COM 0
Kevin Pielak CHP 0
xRandeep Singh Sarai LIB 0
Sarjit Singh Saran NDP 0
John Werring GRN 0

Surrey-Newton 0:166

xSukh Dhaliwal LIB 0
Harjit Singh Gill NDP 0
Rabaab Khehra GRN 0
Harpreet Singh CON 0
Holly Verchère PPC 0

Vancouver Centre 0:220

Lily Bowman IND 0
Jesse Brown GRN 0
David Cavey CON 0
John Clarke LTN 0
xHedy Fry LIB 0
Louise Kierans PPC 0
Breen Ouellette NDP 0
Imtiaz Popat IND 0

Vancouver East 0:228

Gölök Z Buday LTN 0
Bridget Burns GRN 0
Chris Corsetti CON 0
Kyle Demes LIB 0
Anne Jamieson ML 0
xJenny Kwan NDP 0
Karin Litzcke PPC 0
Peter Marcus COM 0

Vancouver Granville 0:206

Louise Boutin GRN 0
Naomi Chocyk PPC 0
Yvonne Hanson NDP 0
Taleeb Noormohamed LIB 0
Zach Segal CON 0
xJody Wilson-Raybould IND 0

North Island-Powell River 0:278

xRachel Blaney NDP 0
Mark de Bruijn GRN 0
Shelley Downey CON 0
Carla Neal ML 0
Brian Rundle PPC 0
Peter Schwarzhoff LIB 0
Glen Staples IND 0

Vancouver Kingsway 0:182

Kimball Cariou COM 0
xDon Davies NDP 0
Donna Petersen ML 0
Helen Quan CON 0
Tamara Taggart LIB 0
Lawrence Taylor GRN 0
Ian Torn PPC 0

Vancouver Quadra 0:200

Kathleen Dixon CON 0
Austen Erhardt IND 0
Sandra Filosof-Schipper PPC 0
Leigh Kenny NDP 0
xJoyce Murray LIB 0
Geoff Wright GRN 0

Vancouver South 0:186

Alain Deng PPC 0
Sean McQuillan NDP 0
xHarjit S. Sajjan LIB 0
Wai Young CON 0
Judy Zaichkowsky GRN 0

Victoria 0:253

Richard Caron CON 0
Laurel Collins NDP 0
Alyson Culbert PPC 0
Robert Duncan COM 0
Racelle Kooy GRN 0
Nikki Macdonald LIB 0
Jordan Reichert APP 0
Keith Rosenberg VCP 0
David Shebib IND 0

West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country 0:246

Robert Douglas Bebb PPC 0
Terry Grimwood IND 0
Gordon Jeffrey RP 0
Gabrielle Loren CON 0
Dana Taylor GRN 0
Patrick Weiler LIB 0
Judith Wilson NDP 0

The Canadian Press

Election News

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
