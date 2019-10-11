Elxn-FedElxn-TEST-Riding-Results

(Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press)

Following are the results of voting in the 2019 federal general election as compiled by The Canadian Press.

Legend: APP_Animal Protection Party of Canada; BQ_Bloc Québécois; CFF_Canada’s Fourth Front; CHP_Christian Heritage Party; CNP_Canadian Nationalist Party; COM_Communist Party of Canada; CON_Conservative Party of Canada; GRN_Green Party of Canada; IND_Independent; LIB_Liberal Party of Canada; LTN_Libertarian Party of Canada; ML_Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada; MP_Marijuana Party; NA_Non-Affiliated; NCA_National Citizens Alliance of Canada; NDP_New Democratic Party; PCP_Progressive Canadian Party; PIQ_Parti pour L’Indépendance du Québec; PPC_People’s Party of Canada; RP_Parti Rhinoceros Party; SCC_Stop Climate Change; UPC_The United Party of Canada; VCP_Veterans Coalition Party of Canada; x_member of the last legislature.

British Columbia

(42 members)

Abbotsford 0:183

Aeriol Alderking CHP 0 Locke Duncan PPC 0 xEd Fast CON 0 Stephen Fowler GRN 0 Seamus Heffernan LIB 0 Madeleine Sauve NDP 0

Burnaby North-Seymour 0:193

xTerry Beech LIB 0 Lewis Clarke Dahlby LTN 0 Rocky Dong PPC 0 Amita Kuttner GRN 0 Heather Leung CON 0 Svend Robinson NDP 0 Robert Taylor IND 0

Burnaby South 0:198

Neelam Brar LIB 0 Rex Brocki LTN 0 Al Rawdah PPC 0 Jay Shin CON 0 xJagmeet Singh NDP 0 Brian Sproule ML 0 Brennan Wauters GRN 0

Cariboo-Prince George 0:227

Tracy Calogheros LIB 0 xTodd Doherty CON 0 Mackenzie Kerr GRN 0 Michael Orr IND 0 Heather Sapergia NDP 0 Jing Lan Yang PPC 0

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola 0:231

xDan Albas CON 0 Allan Duncan PPC 0 Robert Mellalieu GRN 0 Mary Ann Murphy LIB 0 Joan Phillip NDP 0 Jesse Regier LTN 0

Chilliwack-Hope 0:198

Rob Bogunovic PPC 0 Arthur Green GRN 0 Daniel Lamache CHP 0 Heather McQuillan NDP 0 Dorothy-Jean O’Donnell ML 0 xMark Strahl CON 0 Kelly Velonis LIB 0

Cloverdale-Langley City 0:190

xJohn Aldag LIB 0 Rae Banwarie NDP 0 Tamara Jansen CON 0 Ian Kennedy PPC 0 Caelum Nutbrown GRN 0

Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam 0:210

Christina Gower NDP 0 Nicholas Insley CON 0 Dan Iova VCP 0 xRon McKinnon LIB 0 Brad Nickason GRN 0 Roland Spornicu PPC 0

Courtenay-Alberni 0:272

Barbara Biley ML 0 Jonah Baden Gowans LIB 0 Byron Horner CON 0 xGord Johns NDP 0 Sean Wood GRN 0

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford 0:229

Rhonda Chen PPC 0 Alana DeLong CON 0 Blair Herbert LIB 0 Lydia Hwitsum GRN 0 xAlistair MacGregor NDP 0 Robin Morton Stanbridge CHP 0

Delta 0:214

Randy Anderson-Fennell NDP 0 Amarit Bains IND 0 Tony Bennett IND 0 Tanya Corbet CON 0 Craig DeCraene GRN 0 Angelina Ireland PPC 0 xCarla Qualtrough LIB 0

Fleetwood-Port Kells 0:207

Tanya Baertl GRN 0 xKen Hardie LIB 0 Annie Ohana NDP 0 Mike Poulin PPC 0 Shinder Purewal CON 0

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo 0:275

Kira Cheeseborough APP 0 Iain Currie GRN 0 Cynthia Egli NDP 0 Ken Finlayson PPC 0 Peter Kerek COM 0 Terry Lake LIB 0 xCathy McLeod CON 0

Kelowna-Lake Country 0:236

Travis Ashley GRN 0 John Barr PPC 0 xStephen Fuhr LIB 0 Tracy Gray CON 0 Daniel Joseph IND 0 Justin Kulik NDP 0 Silverado Socrates IND 0

Kootenay-Columbia 0:262

Abra Brynne GRN 0 Robin Goldsbury LIB 0 Trev Miller APP 0 Rob Morrison CON 0 xWayne Stetski NDP 0 Rick Stewart PPC 0

Langley-Aldergrove 0:211

Natalie Dipietra-Cudmore PPC 0 Kaija Farstad GRN 0 Leon Jensen LIB 0 Alex Joehl LTN 0 Tako Van Popta CON 0 Stacey Wakelin NDP 0

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon 0:189

Julius Nick Csaszar PPC 0 John Kidder GRN 0 Michael Nenn NDP 0 xJati Sidhu LIB 0 Brad Vis CON 0 Elaine Wismer ML 0

Nanaimo-Ladysmith 0:254

Bob Chamberlin NDP 0 James Chumsa COM 0 Jennifer Clarke PPC 0 Michelle Corfield LIB 0 John Hirst CON 0 xPaul Manly GRN 0 Brian Marlatt PCP 0 Geoff Stoneman IND 0 Echo White IND 0

New Westminster-Burnaby 0:199

Will Davis LIB 0 Suzanne de Montigny GRN 0 Hansen Ginn PPC 0 xPeter Julian NDP 0 Neeraj Murarka LTN 0 Ahmad Passyar IND 0 Joseph Theriault ML 0 Megan Veck CON 0

North Okanagan-Shuswap 0:277

xMel Arnold CON 0 Kyle Delfing PPC 0 Cindy Derkaz LIB 0 Marc Reinarz GRN 0 Harwinder Sandhu NDP 0

North Vancouver 0:209

Justine Bell NDP 0 Azmairnin Jadavji PPC 0 George Orr GRN 0 Andrew Saxton CON 0 xJonathan Wilkinson LIB 0

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge 0:187

Bryton Cherrier PPC 0 Marc Dalton CON 0 Ariane Jaschke GRN 0 John Mogk NDP 0 Steve Ranta IND 0 xDan Ruimy LIB 0

Port Moody-Coquitlam 0:213

Sara Badiei LIB 0 Jayson Chabot PPC 0 Nelly Shin CON 0 Roland Verrier ML 0 Bryce Watts GRN 0 Bonita Zarrillo NDP 0

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies 0:232

Mavis Erickson LIB 0 Catharine Kendall GRN 0 Marcia Luccock NDP 0 Ron Vaillant PPC 0 xBob Zimmer CON 0

Richmond Centre 0:177

Dustin Innes NDP 0 Steven Kou LIB 0 Ivan Pak PPC 0 Françoise Raunet GRN 0 xAlice Wong CON 0 Zhe Zhang IND 0

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke 0:229

xRandall Garrison NDP 0 Fidelia Godron IND 0 Jeremy Gustafson PPC 0 Jamie Hammond LIB 0 Louis Lesosky IND 0 David Merner GRN 0 Philip Ney IND 0 Randall Pewarchuk CON 0 Josh Steffler LTN 0 Tyson Strandlund COM 0

Saanich-Gulf Islands 0:240

Ron Broda PPC 0 David Busch CON 0 xElizabeth May GRN 0 Sabina Singh NDP 0 Ryan Windsor LIB 0

Skeena-Bulkley Valley 0:219

Taylor Bachrach NDP 0 Dave Birdi LIB 0 Jody Craven PPC 0 Danny Nunes IND 0 Claire Rattée CON 0 Merv Ritchie IND 0 Mike Sawyer GRN 0 Rod Taylor CHP 0

South Okanagan-West Kootenay 0:276

xRichard Cannings NDP 0 Connie Denesiuk LIB 0 Carolina Hopkins IND 0 Tara Howse GRN 0 Helena Konanz CON 0 Sean Taylor PPC 0

South Surrey-White Rock 0:209

Stephen Crozier NDP 0 Kerry-Lynne Findlay CON 0 Beverly Pixie Hobby GRN 0 xGordie Hogg LIB 0 Joel Poulin PPC 0

Steveston-Richmond East 0:188

Ping Chan IND 0 Kenny Chiu CON 0 Jaeden Dela Torre NDP 0 Nicole Iaci GRN 0 xJoe Peschisolido LIB 0

Surrey Centre 0:178

Tina Bains CON 0 Jeffrey Breti IND 0 Jaswinder Singh Dilawari PPC 0 George Gidora COM 0 Kevin Pielak CHP 0 xRandeep Singh Sarai LIB 0 Sarjit Singh Saran NDP 0 John Werring GRN 0

Surrey-Newton 0:166

xSukh Dhaliwal LIB 0 Harjit Singh Gill NDP 0 Rabaab Khehra GRN 0 Harpreet Singh CON 0 Holly Verchère PPC 0

Vancouver Centre 0:220

Lily Bowman IND 0 Jesse Brown GRN 0 David Cavey CON 0 John Clarke LTN 0 xHedy Fry LIB 0 Louise Kierans PPC 0 Breen Ouellette NDP 0 Imtiaz Popat IND 0

Vancouver East 0:228

Gölök Z Buday LTN 0 Bridget Burns GRN 0 Chris Corsetti CON 0 Kyle Demes LIB 0 Anne Jamieson ML 0 xJenny Kwan NDP 0 Karin Litzcke PPC 0 Peter Marcus COM 0

Vancouver Granville 0:206

Louise Boutin GRN 0 Naomi Chocyk PPC 0 Yvonne Hanson NDP 0 Taleeb Noormohamed LIB 0 Zach Segal CON 0 xJody Wilson-Raybould IND 0

North Island-Powell River 0:278

xRachel Blaney NDP 0 Mark de Bruijn GRN 0 Shelley Downey CON 0 Carla Neal ML 0 Brian Rundle PPC 0 Peter Schwarzhoff LIB 0 Glen Staples IND 0

Vancouver Kingsway 0:182

Kimball Cariou COM 0 xDon Davies NDP 0 Donna Petersen ML 0 Helen Quan CON 0 Tamara Taggart LIB 0 Lawrence Taylor GRN 0 Ian Torn PPC 0

Vancouver Quadra 0:200

Kathleen Dixon CON 0 Austen Erhardt IND 0 Sandra Filosof-Schipper PPC 0 Leigh Kenny NDP 0 xJoyce Murray LIB 0 Geoff Wright GRN 0

Vancouver South 0:186

Alain Deng PPC 0 Sean McQuillan NDP 0 xHarjit S. Sajjan LIB 0 Wai Young CON 0 Judy Zaichkowsky GRN 0

Victoria 0:253

Richard Caron CON 0 Laurel Collins NDP 0 Alyson Culbert PPC 0 Robert Duncan COM 0 Racelle Kooy GRN 0 Nikki Macdonald LIB 0 Jordan Reichert APP 0 Keith Rosenberg VCP 0 David Shebib IND 0

West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country 0:246

Robert Douglas Bebb PPC 0 Terry Grimwood IND 0 Gordon Jeffrey RP 0 Gabrielle Loren CON 0 Dana Taylor GRN 0 Patrick Weiler LIB 0 Judith Wilson NDP 0

The Canadian Press