Elxn-FedElxn-TEST-Riding-Results

(Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press)
Following are the results of voting in the 2019 federal general election as compiled by The Canadian Press.
Legend: APP_Animal Protection Party of Canada; BQ_Bloc Québécois; CFF_Canada’s Fourth Front; CHP_Christian Heritage Party; CNP_Canadian Nationalist Party; COM_Communist Party of Canada; CON_Conservative Party of Canada; GRN_Green Party of Canada; IND_Independent; LIB_Liberal Party of Canada; LTN_Libertarian Party of Canada; ML_Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada; MP_Marijuana Party; NA_Non-Affiliated; NCA_National Citizens Alliance of Canada; NDP_New Democratic Party; PCP_Progressive Canadian Party; PIQ_Parti pour L’Indépendance du Québec; PPC_People’s Party of Canada; RP_Parti Rhinoceros Party; SCC_Stop Climate Change; UPC_The United Party of Canada; VCP_Veterans Coalition Party of Canada; x_member of the last legislature.
British Columbia
(42 members)
Abbotsford 0:183
|Aeriol Alderking
|CHP
|0
|Locke Duncan
|PPC
|0
|xEd Fast
|CON
|0
|Stephen Fowler
|GRN
|0
|Seamus Heffernan
|LIB
|0
|Madeleine Sauve
|NDP
|0
Burnaby North-Seymour 0:193
|xTerry Beech
|LIB
|0
|Lewis Clarke Dahlby
|LTN
|0
|Rocky Dong
|PPC
|0
|Amita Kuttner
|GRN
|0
|Heather Leung
|CON
|0
|Svend Robinson
|NDP
|0
|Robert Taylor
|IND
|0
Burnaby South 0:198
|Neelam Brar
|LIB
|0
|Rex Brocki
|LTN
|0
|Al Rawdah
|PPC
|0
|Jay Shin
|CON
|0
|xJagmeet Singh
|NDP
|0
|Brian Sproule
|ML
|0
|Brennan Wauters
|GRN
|0
Cariboo-Prince George 0:227
|Tracy Calogheros
|LIB
|0
|xTodd Doherty
|CON
|0
|Mackenzie Kerr
|GRN
|0
|Michael Orr
|IND
|0
|Heather Sapergia
|NDP
|0
|Jing Lan Yang
|PPC
|0
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola 0:231
|xDan Albas
|CON
|0
|Allan Duncan
|PPC
|0
|Robert Mellalieu
|GRN
|0
|Mary Ann Murphy
|LIB
|0
|Joan Phillip
|NDP
|0
|Jesse Regier
|LTN
|0
Chilliwack-Hope 0:198
|Rob Bogunovic
|PPC
|0
|Arthur Green
|GRN
|0
|Daniel Lamache
|CHP
|0
|Heather McQuillan
|NDP
|0
|Dorothy-Jean O’Donnell
|ML
|0
|xMark Strahl
|CON
|0
|Kelly Velonis
|LIB
|0
Cloverdale-Langley City 0:190
|xJohn Aldag
|LIB
|0
|Rae Banwarie
|NDP
|0
|Tamara Jansen
|CON
|0
|Ian Kennedy
|PPC
|0
|Caelum Nutbrown
|GRN
|0
Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam 0:210
|Christina Gower
|NDP
|0
|Nicholas Insley
|CON
|0
|Dan Iova
|VCP
|0
|xRon McKinnon
|LIB
|0
|Brad Nickason
|GRN
|0
|Roland Spornicu
|PPC
|0
Courtenay-Alberni 0:272
|Barbara Biley
|ML
|0
|Jonah Baden Gowans
|LIB
|0
|Byron Horner
|CON
|0
|xGord Johns
|NDP
|0
|Sean Wood
|GRN
|0
Cowichan-Malahat-Langford 0:229
|Rhonda Chen
|PPC
|0
|Alana DeLong
|CON
|0
|Blair Herbert
|LIB
|0
|Lydia Hwitsum
|GRN
|0
|xAlistair MacGregor
|NDP
|0
|Robin Morton Stanbridge
|CHP
|0
Delta 0:214
|Randy Anderson-Fennell
|NDP
|0
|Amarit Bains
|IND
|0
|Tony Bennett
|IND
|0
|Tanya Corbet
|CON
|0
|Craig DeCraene
|GRN
|0
|Angelina Ireland
|PPC
|0
|xCarla Qualtrough
|LIB
|0
Fleetwood-Port Kells 0:207
|Tanya Baertl
|GRN
|0
|xKen Hardie
|LIB
|0
|Annie Ohana
|NDP
|0
|Mike Poulin
|PPC
|0
|Shinder Purewal
|CON
|0
Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo 0:275
|Kira Cheeseborough
|APP
|0
|Iain Currie
|GRN
|0
|Cynthia Egli
|NDP
|0
|Ken Finlayson
|PPC
|0
|Peter Kerek
|COM
|0
|Terry Lake
|LIB
|0
|xCathy McLeod
|CON
|0
Kelowna-Lake Country 0:236
|Travis Ashley
|GRN
|0
|John Barr
|PPC
|0
|xStephen Fuhr
|LIB
|0
|Tracy Gray
|CON
|0
|Daniel Joseph
|IND
|0
|Justin Kulik
|NDP
|0
|Silverado Socrates
|IND
|0
Kootenay-Columbia 0:262
|Abra Brynne
|GRN
|0
|Robin Goldsbury
|LIB
|0
|Trev Miller
|APP
|0
|Rob Morrison
|CON
|0
|xWayne Stetski
|NDP
|0
|Rick Stewart
|PPC
|0
Langley-Aldergrove 0:211
|Natalie Dipietra-Cudmore
|PPC
|0
|Kaija Farstad
|GRN
|0
|Leon Jensen
|LIB
|0
|Alex Joehl
|LTN
|0
|Tako Van Popta
|CON
|0
|Stacey Wakelin
|NDP
|0
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon 0:189
|Julius Nick Csaszar
|PPC
|0
|John Kidder
|GRN
|0
|Michael Nenn
|NDP
|0
|xJati Sidhu
|LIB
|0
|Brad Vis
|CON
|0
|Elaine Wismer
|ML
|0
Nanaimo-Ladysmith 0:254
|Bob Chamberlin
|NDP
|0
|James Chumsa
|COM
|0
|Jennifer Clarke
|PPC
|0
|Michelle Corfield
|LIB
|0
|John Hirst
|CON
|0
|xPaul Manly
|GRN
|0
|Brian Marlatt
|PCP
|0
|Geoff Stoneman
|IND
|0
|Echo White
|IND
|0
New Westminster-Burnaby 0:199
|Will Davis
|LIB
|0
|Suzanne de Montigny
|GRN
|0
|Hansen Ginn
|PPC
|0
|xPeter Julian
|NDP
|0
|Neeraj Murarka
|LTN
|0
|Ahmad Passyar
|IND
|0
|Joseph Theriault
|ML
|0
|Megan Veck
|CON
|0
North Okanagan-Shuswap 0:277
|xMel Arnold
|CON
|0
|Kyle Delfing
|PPC
|0
|Cindy Derkaz
|LIB
|0
|Marc Reinarz
|GRN
|0
|Harwinder Sandhu
|NDP
|0
North Vancouver 0:209
|Justine Bell
|NDP
|0
|Azmairnin Jadavji
|PPC
|0
|George Orr
|GRN
|0
|Andrew Saxton
|CON
|0
|xJonathan Wilkinson
|LIB
|0
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge 0:187
|Bryton Cherrier
|PPC
|0
|Marc Dalton
|CON
|0
|Ariane Jaschke
|GRN
|0
|John Mogk
|NDP
|0
|Steve Ranta
|IND
|0
|xDan Ruimy
|LIB
|0
Port Moody-Coquitlam 0:213
|Sara Badiei
|LIB
|0
|Jayson Chabot
|PPC
|0
|Nelly Shin
|CON
|0
|Roland Verrier
|ML
|0
|Bryce Watts
|GRN
|0
|Bonita Zarrillo
|NDP
|0
Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies 0:232
|Mavis Erickson
|LIB
|0
|Catharine Kendall
|GRN
|0
|Marcia Luccock
|NDP
|0
|Ron Vaillant
|PPC
|0
|xBob Zimmer
|CON
|0
Richmond Centre 0:177
|Dustin Innes
|NDP
|0
|Steven Kou
|LIB
|0
|Ivan Pak
|PPC
|0
|Françoise Raunet
|GRN
|0
|xAlice Wong
|CON
|0
|Zhe Zhang
|IND
|0
Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke 0:229
|xRandall Garrison
|NDP
|0
|Fidelia Godron
|IND
|0
|Jeremy Gustafson
|PPC
|0
|Jamie Hammond
|LIB
|0
|Louis Lesosky
|IND
|0
|David Merner
|GRN
|0
|Philip Ney
|IND
|0
|Randall Pewarchuk
|CON
|0
|Josh Steffler
|LTN
|0
|Tyson Strandlund
|COM
|0
Saanich-Gulf Islands 0:240
|Ron Broda
|PPC
|0
|David Busch
|CON
|0
|xElizabeth May
|GRN
|0
|Sabina Singh
|NDP
|0
|Ryan Windsor
|LIB
|0
Skeena-Bulkley Valley 0:219
|Taylor Bachrach
|NDP
|0
|Dave Birdi
|LIB
|0
|Jody Craven
|PPC
|0
|Danny Nunes
|IND
|0
|Claire Rattée
|CON
|0
|Merv Ritchie
|IND
|0
|Mike Sawyer
|GRN
|0
|Rod Taylor
|CHP
|0
South Okanagan-West Kootenay 0:276
|xRichard Cannings
|NDP
|0
|Connie Denesiuk
|LIB
|0
|Carolina Hopkins
|IND
|0
|Tara Howse
|GRN
|0
|Helena Konanz
|CON
|0
|Sean Taylor
|PPC
|0
South Surrey-White Rock 0:209
|Stephen Crozier
|NDP
|0
|Kerry-Lynne Findlay
|CON
|0
|Beverly Pixie Hobby
|GRN
|0
|xGordie Hogg
|LIB
|0
|Joel Poulin
|PPC
|0
Steveston-Richmond East 0:188
|Ping Chan
|IND
|0
|Kenny Chiu
|CON
|0
|Jaeden Dela Torre
|NDP
|0
|Nicole Iaci
|GRN
|0
|xJoe Peschisolido
|LIB
|0
Surrey Centre 0:178
|Tina Bains
|CON
|0
|Jeffrey Breti
|IND
|0
|Jaswinder Singh Dilawari
|PPC
|0
|George Gidora
|COM
|0
|Kevin Pielak
|CHP
|0
|xRandeep Singh Sarai
|LIB
|0
|Sarjit Singh Saran
|NDP
|0
|John Werring
|GRN
|0
Surrey-Newton 0:166
|xSukh Dhaliwal
|LIB
|0
|Harjit Singh Gill
|NDP
|0
|Rabaab Khehra
|GRN
|0
|Harpreet Singh
|CON
|0
|Holly Verchère
|PPC
|0
Vancouver Centre 0:220
|Lily Bowman
|IND
|0
|Jesse Brown
|GRN
|0
|David Cavey
|CON
|0
|John Clarke
|LTN
|0
|xHedy Fry
|LIB
|0
|Louise Kierans
|PPC
|0
|Breen Ouellette
|NDP
|0
|Imtiaz Popat
|IND
|0
Vancouver East 0:228
|Gölök Z Buday
|LTN
|0
|Bridget Burns
|GRN
|0
|Chris Corsetti
|CON
|0
|Kyle Demes
|LIB
|0
|Anne Jamieson
|ML
|0
|xJenny Kwan
|NDP
|0
|Karin Litzcke
|PPC
|0
|Peter Marcus
|COM
|0
Vancouver Granville 0:206
|Louise Boutin
|GRN
|0
|Naomi Chocyk
|PPC
|0
|Yvonne Hanson
|NDP
|0
|Taleeb Noormohamed
|LIB
|0
|Zach Segal
|CON
|0
|xJody Wilson-Raybould
|IND
|0
North Island-Powell River 0:278
|xRachel Blaney
|NDP
|0
|Mark de Bruijn
|GRN
|0
|Shelley Downey
|CON
|0
|Carla Neal
|ML
|0
|Brian Rundle
|PPC
|0
|Peter Schwarzhoff
|LIB
|0
|Glen Staples
|IND
|0
Vancouver Kingsway 0:182
|Kimball Cariou
|COM
|0
|xDon Davies
|NDP
|0
|Donna Petersen
|ML
|0
|Helen Quan
|CON
|0
|Tamara Taggart
|LIB
|0
|Lawrence Taylor
|GRN
|0
|Ian Torn
|PPC
|0
Vancouver Quadra 0:200
|Kathleen Dixon
|CON
|0
|Austen Erhardt
|IND
|0
|Sandra Filosof-Schipper
|PPC
|0
|Leigh Kenny
|NDP
|0
|xJoyce Murray
|LIB
|0
|Geoff Wright
|GRN
|0
Vancouver South 0:186
|Alain Deng
|PPC
|0
|Sean McQuillan
|NDP
|0
|xHarjit S. Sajjan
|LIB
|0
|Wai Young
|CON
|0
|Judy Zaichkowsky
|GRN
|0
Victoria 0:253
|Richard Caron
|CON
|0
|Laurel Collins
|NDP
|0
|Alyson Culbert
|PPC
|0
|Robert Duncan
|COM
|0
|Racelle Kooy
|GRN
|0
|Nikki Macdonald
|LIB
|0
|Jordan Reichert
|APP
|0
|Keith Rosenberg
|VCP
|0
|David Shebib
|IND
|0
West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country 0:246
|Robert Douglas Bebb
|PPC
|0
|Terry Grimwood
|IND
|0
|Gordon Jeffrey
|RP
|0
|Gabrielle Loren
|CON
|0
|Dana Taylor
|GRN
|0
|Patrick Weiler
|LIB
|0
|Judith Wilson
|NDP
|0
The Canadian Press