Elxn-FedElxn-TEST-Riding-Results

(Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press)
Following are the results of voting in the 2019 federal general election as compiled by The Canadian Press.
Legend: APP_Animal Protection Party of Canada; BQ_Bloc Québécois; CFF_Canada’s Fourth Front; CHP_Christian Heritage Party; CNP_Canadian Nationalist Party; COM_Communist Party of Canada; CON_Conservative Party of Canada; GRN_Green Party of Canada; IND_Independent; LIB_Liberal Party of Canada; LTN_Libertarian Party of Canada; ML_Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada; MP_Marijuana Party; NA_Non-Affiliated; NCA_National Citizens Alliance of Canada; NDP_New Democratic Party; PCP_Progressive Canadian Party; PIQ_Parti pour L’Indépendance du Québec; PPC_People’s Party of Canada; RP_Parti Rhinoceros Party; SCC_Stop Climate Change; UPC_The United Party of Canada; VCP_Veterans Coalition Party of Canada; x_member of the last legislature.
Newfoundland and Labrador
(7 members)
Avalon 0:222
|Matthew Chapman
|CON
|0
|Greg Malone
|GRN
|0
|xKenneth McDonald
|LIB
|0
|Lea Mary Movelle
|NDP
|0
Bonavista-Burin-Trinity 0:262
|Matthew Cooper
|NDP
|0
|Kelsey Reichel
|GRN
|0
|xChurence Rogers
|LIB
|0
|Sharon Vokey
|CON
|0
Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame 0:235
|Alex Bracci
|CON
|0
|Noel Joe
|NDP
|0
|xScott Simms
|LIB
|0
|Byron White
|GRN
|0
Labrador 0:86
|Tyler Colbourne
|GRN
|0
|Larry Flemming
|CON
|0
|Michelene Gray
|NDP
|0
|xYvonne Jones
|LIB
|0
Long Range Mountains 0:255
|Josh Eisses
|CON
|0
|xGudie Hutchings
|LIB
|0
|Lucas Knill
|GRN
|0
|Robert Miles
|VCP
|0
|Holly Pike
|NDP
|0
St. John’s East 0:188
|Jack Harris
|NDP
|0
|David Peters
|GRN
|0
|Joedy Wall
|CON
|0
|xNick Whalen
|LIB
|0
St. John’s South-Mount Pearl 0:187
|Anne Marie Anonsen
|NDP
|0
|Alexandra Hayward
|GRN
|0
|David Jones
|CHP
|0
|Terry Martin
|CON
|0
|xSeamus O’Regan
|LIB
|0
|Benjamin Ruckpaul
|PPC
|0
The Canadian Press