Environment Canada issues snowfall alert for B.C. South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for the B.C. South Peace.

According to Environment Canada, A low-pressure centre will move into the central interior tonight, bringing precipitation to the B.C. South Peace, with Rain expected to begin late Thursday evening and change to snow overnight.

The highest snowfall amounts are expected near Tumbler Ridge where 15 cm of snow is forecast by Friday afternoon while Dawson Creek and Chetwynd can expect about 5 cm of snow.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

For up-to-date road conditions, be sure to visit drivebc.ca.