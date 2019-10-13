-1 C
Sunday, October 13, 2019
Facts about federal riding of West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country

VANCOUVER — West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country

Liberal Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, a former West Vancouver mayor, more than doubled the support of her Conservative opponent in the last election, taking over 54 per cent of the vote. But Goldsmith-Jones isn’t running again, leaving the door open in the traditionally Conservative riding for Andrew Scheer’s party.

Population: 119,113 (Elections Canada)

Major communities: West Vancouver, Squamish, Lions Bay, Sechelt, Pemberton and Whistler.

The riding: It begins at sea level and goes to the Coastal Mountains where one of the world’s most popular ski resorts, Whistler Blackcomb, is located. Residents are older than the national average and household median income is also higher than average at $75,449 a year.

The challengers: Robert (Doug) Bebb, a semi-retired mechanical engineer, is representing the Peoples’ party. Independent Terry Grimwood is the leader of the Canada Fresh party and ran against NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in the recent Burnaby South byelection. Gordon Jeffrey is running for the Rhinoceros party. Accountant Gabrielle Loren is respresenting the Conservatives. Dana Taylor won nearly 30 per cent of the votes in the last provincial election for the Greens and is representing the party in the federal election. Lawyer Patrick Weiler was acclaimed as the Liberal candidate. Judith Wilson, a former school trustee for the Sunshine Coast district, is running for the NDP.

Fun Fact: West Vancouver was a centre of innovative residential design from 1945 to 1975. What became known as West Coast Style was inspired by the dramatic mountain and treed landscape and the availability of wood as a building material. West Coast modern houses were designed by architects such as Arthur Erikson, Ron Thom, Charles Edward (Ned) Pratt, Fred Hollingsworth and Barry Downs.

