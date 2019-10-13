-1 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 13, 2019
Election Facts about the federal riding of North Vancouver
Election

Facts about the federal riding of North Vancouver

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — North Vancouver

There will be a familiar face-off in this riding as Conservative candidate Andrew Saxton goes for a rematch against Liberal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson. Saxton held the seat between 2008 and 2015. Voters may also get deja vu with another broadcaster in the running for the Greens after CBC meteorologist Claire Martin took third place with 8.3 per cent of the votes in 2015. This time it’s retired journalist George Orr.

Population: 115,344 (Elections Canada)

Major communities: North Vancouver, Mission, Seymour Creek and Burrard Inlet Indian Reserves.

Incumbent: Jonathan Wilkinson worked as a federal-provincial relationship specialist and constitutional negotiator before becoming an MP. He served as a parliamentary secretary before being appointed minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard last year.

Main challengers: Conservative Andrew Saxton; NDP Justine Bell, a senior adviser to Global Affairs Canada; and retired journalist George Orr for the Greens.

Election history: This riding went to conservative parties for the first 16 years after its creation until former mayor Don Bell won it for the Liberals in 2004.

Fun fact: St. Paul’s Catholic Church is the oldest surviving mission church in the Lower Mainland. The Gothic Revivalist structure built in 1884 is the last of its scale and complexity to be built on a First Nation mission in British Columbia.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
