Facts about the federal riding of Vancouver Kingsway

VANCOUVER — Vancouver Kingsway

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau indicated just how valuable he sees this battleground riding when he made an appearance here on Day 1 of the campaign alongside star candidate Tamara Taggart. The Liberals are hoping Taggart, a well-known former local news anchor, will win enough votes to seize the seat from longtime NDP MP Don Davies. With several of its veteran MPs stepping out of politics ahead of the election, the New Democrats are counting on remaining stalwarts like Davies to hold down the fort as the party introduces new faces elsewhere.

Population: 104,870 (Elections Canada)

Major communities: Vancouver Kingsway is a traditionally working class neighbourhood in Vancouver

Incumbent: Davies represented the riding since 2008. Before being named health critic for the NDP, he served as official Opposition critic for international trade, citizenship and immigration. He worked as a lawyer and labour representative before entering politics.

Main challengers: Liberal Tamara Taggart, a former CTV anchor; businesswoman Helen Quan for the Conservatives; Lawrence Taylor for the Greens, a regulatory professional and activist; Ian Torn for the People’s Party of Canada.

Election history: The area was held by the Liberals before going NDP, except for a two-year stint when David Emerson crossed the floor to join the Conservatives days after being elected as a Liberal.

Riding fact: The 2016 Census says half of the riding’s residents are immigrants and one-third work in the sales and service industries.

