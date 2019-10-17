3.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Fall chocolatey-mint Girl Guide cookies are available now in British Columbia

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Girl Guides of Canada will be selling their fall chocolatey-mint cookies this weekend for ‘Cookie Days in Canada.’

The Cookie Days in Canada weekend runs from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20, 2019. Cookies will be available for purchase at locations like grocery stores or you can use the interactive Cookie Finder map; CLICK HERE.

In Fort St. John, cookies will be available for purchase at Safeway and Save-On-Foods.

Cookie sales are important for the success of Girl Guides of Canada as these monies provide access to adventures, friendships, and fun, for 18,000 members of Guiding in BC.

This fundraiser gives an opportunity to Guides to help empower girls to be ‘Everything She Wants To Be’, through the Girl Guide program. By encouraging girls to build life skills in outdoor adventure, financial literacy, mental health, advocacy, and so much more.

In 2019, BC girls have travelled the world, successfully advocated for change, supported causes in their communities, and learned more about themselves and others – all thanks to cookies.

