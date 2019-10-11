10 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Federal Conservatives release plan that would support BC's Forestry Sector
ElectionNewsRegional

Federal Conservatives release plan that would support BC’s Forestry Sector

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of an election campaign, Bob Zimmer, Conservative incumbent for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, announced on Friday a plan that would see Federal support for British Columbia’s ailing forestry sector.

According to Zimmer, if a Conservative government is formed following the Federal Election, a plan will be implemented that would see Federal support go towards helping out the workers affected by mill shutdowns and curtailments, among other issues.

Some of the ways the Conservatives plan to support forestry include striking a natural resources competitiveness task force, increase funding to control pest species, and resolve the softwood lumber dispute with the United States.

Zimmer accuses the current Liberal Government of showing a lack of respect towards affected communities and that they are showing no interest in supporting the forest workers.

“This Liberal Government has shown a complete lack of respect for these rural communities as this crisis has unfolded. It is clear to the forestry workers in BC that the Liberals’ Western Economic Diversification program is not working for them. And to stress further disinterest from the Liberals on this issue, the words Softwood and forestry are not mentioned in the Liberal party platform even once.”

An estimated 5,900 people have been affected by mill shutdowns and curtailments.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMinister Mungall visits Fort St John to tour Site C Project and discuss energy in the Northeast
Next articleMany events planned this Fall at the Fort St John Curling Club

RECENT STORIES

News

Minister Mungall visits Fort St John to tour Site C Project and discuss energy in the Northeast

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall, was in Fort St....
Read more
Election

Where the party leaders are Saturday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Saturday, Oct. 12. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more
News

Highway of the North Exhibit at the North Peace Museum

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Museum has been running its special exhibit 'Highway of the North'...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Highway of the North Exhibit at the North Peace Museum

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Museum has been running its special exhibit 'Highway of the North' from spring until the fall. https://www.facebook.com/MooseFM/videos/1340356389459401/?__tn__=%2CdkC-R&eid=ARDdgjBceYJuDRpcB9OJsr-WHcJe-LrZOPgmAnXw33dx5AXIXQuAED9i8eOUjTi1TTAp05amIDYOH9ox&hc_ref=ARQfgAqN_y_CV2k4k1YjKWctWuHavNsI0YCKjok24jKPkNwyjh4ZuQR9Ba4PgTsQQuk This...

Advance voting for the Federal Election begins today

Liberals scoop Conservatives on platform elements, accuse Scheer of hiding cuts

100th Street between 114a Avenue and Northern Lights Drive, now partially...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.