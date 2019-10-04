8.6 C
Federal Tory candidate in Saskatchewan reveals past impaired driving conviction

Canadian Press Canadian Press

REGINA — A federal Conservative candidate in Saskatchewan says he has a prior conviction for impaired driving.

Warren Steinley, who is running in Regina Lewvan, says in a statement that it happened more than 20 years ago when he was 19.

The former Saskatchewan Party MLA for Regina Walsh Acres says he took responsibility for the offence and received a pardon.

Steinley was first elected to the legislature in 2011.

He was one of two SaskParty MLAs who resigned in September to run federally for the Conservatives in the Oct. 21 election.

The other is Corey Tochor, who had represented the Saskatoon Eastview constituency since 2011.

“I made a mistake,” Steinley said in his statement.

“I have moved on with my life, started a family, spent eight years as an MLA and given back to the community I hope to represent.”

He added that “impaired driving in Saskatchewan is far too prevalent and continued action must be taken to prevent impaired driving in our province.”  (CJME, The Canadian Press)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

