Financial Empowerment classes with Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John is hosting its free Financial Empowerment class this week.
Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at 6:30 pm held at the Community Bridge located at 10142 – 101 Ave in Fort St. John.
Topics to be covered during this free workshop include;
- Plan for your future
- Reduce your debt, increase your wealth
- Long term plan vs short term plan
- Learn to maintain a good credit score
There will be another free session on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019.
Topics to be covered during that session are;
- Home financing solutions
- What is equity?
- Plan to be mortgage-free
- Building your net worth
Tickets can be found on Eventbrite.ca