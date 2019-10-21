Financial Empowerment classes with Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John is hosting its free Financial Empowerment class this week.

Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at 6:30 pm held at the Community Bridge located at 10142 – 101 Ave in Fort St. John.

Topics to be covered during this free workshop include;

Plan for your future

Reduce your debt, increase your wealth

Long term plan vs short term plan

Learn to maintain a good credit score

There will be another free session on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019.

Topics to be covered during that session are;

Home financing solutions

What is equity?

Plan to be mortgage-free

Building your net worth

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite.ca