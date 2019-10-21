0.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 21, 2019
News

Financial Empowerment classes with Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John is hosting its free Financial Empowerment class this week.

Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at 6:30 pm held at the Community Bridge located at 10142 – 101 Ave in Fort St. John.

Topics to be covered during this free workshop include;

  • Plan for your future
  • Reduce your debt, increase your wealth
  • Long term plan vs short term plan
  • Learn to maintain a good credit score

There will be another free session on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019.

Topics to be covered during that session are;

  • Home financing solutions
  • What is equity?
  • Plan to be mortgage-free
  • Building your net worth

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite.ca

Election News

