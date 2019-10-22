Financial Literacy – Survive & Thrive After Job Loss

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting a free workshop on how to move ahead financially after the loss of a job.

Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, joing at the Literacy Society located at #10136-100 Avenue for the free workshop to learn about;

understanding how to budget after job loss

learn how to deal with debt

find out about other options, such as:

– becoming a contractor

– starting your own business

– retraining or school

Interested participants need to register to reserve a seat as space is limited.

To register please call 250-785-2110 or to get tickets; CLICK HERE

To view the event page; CLICK HERE