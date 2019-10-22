0.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
News

Financial Literacy – Survive & Thrive After Job Loss

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting a free workshop on how to move ahead financially after the loss of a job.

Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, joing at the Literacy Society located at #10136-100 Avenue for the free workshop to learn about;

  • understanding how to budget after job loss
  • learn how to deal with debt
  • find out about other options, such as:
    – becoming a contractor
    – starting your own business
    – retraining or school

Interested participants need to register to reserve a seat as space is limited.

To register please call 250-785-2110 or to get tickets; CLICK HERE

To view the event page; CLICK HERE 

Election News

