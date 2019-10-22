Fire burning in Western Canada following election: Saskatchewan premier

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says Monday’s election results confirm there’s a fire of frustration burning in Western Canada.

Moe is renewing his calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cancel the federal carbon tax and to rework the equalization formula.

The premier has signed a letter to Trudeau with the demands from Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The Liberals did not retain a single seat in the two provinces in the election that ended with a Liberal minority.

Moe likens his plan to a fire extinguisher and says it’s up to Trudeau to extinguish western Canadian frustration.

He also rejects criticism that his own tone is stoking division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.

The Canadian Press