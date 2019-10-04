FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fire Prevention Week begins Saturday, October 5th, 2019, with a kickoff BBQ at Home Hardware.

Fire Prevention Week is an annual event that runs from, October 6th through to the 12th, a campaign to raise awareness around fire safety and prevention by providing education and tools to educate residents of safety measures to keep themselves fire safe.

Plan and Practice your escape reminds residents knowing what to do in the event of a fire is essential, by planning what you would do, can save lives.

When a fire happens, just a few seconds can mean the difference between safety and tragedy.

The city of Fort St. John Fire Department is keeping its FB page current with tips, contests, and apps to inspire children and adults to stay safe.

