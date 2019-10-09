Fire Prevention Week emphasizes the importance of preparedness

VICTORIA, B.C. – The theme for this Fire Prevention Week in B.C. is ‘Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practise Your Escape!’

Fire Prevention week runs from October, 6th to the 12th, 2019.

Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness, acknowledged Fire Prevention Week alongside a number of partners at the Parliament Buildings in Victoria.

“It’s critical that all British Columbians have an escape plan in the event a fire breaks out in their home,” said Rice. “Emergency preparedness starts at home. B.C.’s annual Fire Prevention Week is the perfect opportunity for everyone to draw a map of their home, identify two ways out of each room and practise their plan ahead of time. This is just one way people can improve their personal safety and prepare for the unexpected.”

Rice was joined by several provincial partners, whose work to promote fire and burn prevention awareness is crucial in helping save lives and prevent injury in British Columbia. These include the Fire Prevention Officers’ Association of BC, the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, FortisBC, the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society, the Fire Chiefs’ Association of BC, the BC Fire Training Officers’ Association and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

“Preparing in advance of an emergency, like a fire, is one of the most critical components of staying safe,” said T.M. Sandulak, manager, emergency management and business continuity programs, FortisBC. “Part of our commitment to safety means we make sure our customers are informed on what to do in an emergency situation, as well as providing training for first responders to help them stay safe when approaching situations involving natural gas or electricity.”

This year’s theme is about recognizing the unassuming but heroic efforts of everyday people who take the important steps to keep themselves, their families and their loved ones safe from fire. Fire Prevention Week is a great time for all British Columbians to test smoke alarms, review and practise escape plans, hold fire drills and acquire functioning extinguishers.

“The First Nations Emergency Services Society of BC is pleased to be working on Fire Prevention Week initiatives with the Province of B.C. and provincial fire prevention organizations,” said Liz Wilson, fire services officer, First Nations Emergency Services Society of BC. “We are promoting the Fire Prevention Week 2019 fire and burn prevention poster and video contest to schools in Indigenous communities throughout B.C.”