First Annual Peace Fall Rugby 7s Classic tonight in Dawson Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the sport of rugby growing across the Peace Region, a new Rugby Classic will be taking place in Dawson Creek.

Tonight, October 1, at Ecole Frank Ross Elementary School, in Dawson Creek, is the First Annual Peace Fall Rugby 7s Classic.

Competing for the Peace Fall Rugby 7s Classic trophy will be mostly girls teams but will also include boys teams as well.

Previously, there has been fall 7s series between Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, and Grande Prairie.

