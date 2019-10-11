10 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News First Cannabis retail store to open in Fort St. John
News

First Cannabis retail store to open in Fort St. John

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST, JOHN, B.C. – It has been a long wait, today Fort St. John has its first Cannabis retailer opening shop.

Friday, October 11th at 6 p.m. Cannabis Corner, located at #2 – 10108 100 Street, in the location of the old Playtime Toys, opened its doors for business.
The hours of operation will be 9:00 am to 11:00 pm, seven days per week.
Danny Lepine, one of the three partners of Cannabis Corner shares, opening this shop means everything, we have jumped through a lot of hoops in the last year and a bit. We submitted our application in early August last year.
The response has been overwhelming, shared Lepine. There are a lot of people that are excited they don’t have to drive to Dawson Creek anymore.

It has been a bit of a wait for Fort St. John with retailers open in Pouce Coupe, Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek with a lot of anticipation for Fort St. John to do the same.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleMany events planned this Fall at the Fort St John Curling Club

RECENT STORIES

Election

Federal Conservatives release plan that would support BC’s Forestry Sector

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of an election campaign, Bob Zimmer, Conservative incumbent for Prince George-Peace River-Northern...
Read more
News

Minister Mungall visits Fort St John to tour Site C Project and discuss energy in the Northeast

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall, was in Fort St....
Read more
News

Highway of the North Exhibit at the North Peace Museum

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Museum has been running its special exhibit 'Highway of the North'...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Where the party leaders are Saturday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Saturday, Oct. 12. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released   Liberal Leader...

Highway of the North Exhibit at the North Peace Museum

Advance voting for the Federal Election begins today

Liberals scoop Conservatives on platform elements, accuse Scheer of hiding cuts

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.