First Cannabis retail store to open in Fort St. John

FORT ST, JOHN, B.C. – It has been a long wait, today Fort St. John has its first Cannabis retailer opening shop.

Friday, October 11th at 6 p.m. Cannabis Corner, located at #2 – 10108 100 Street, in the location of the old Playtime Toys, opened its doors for business.

The hours of operation will be 9:00 am to 11:00 pm, seven days per week.

Danny Lepine, one of the three partners of Cannabis Corner shares, opening this shop means everything, we have jumped through a lot of hoops in the last year and a bit. We submitted our application in early August last year.

The response has been overwhelming, shared Lepine. There are a lot of people that are excited they don’t have to drive to Dawson Creek anymore.