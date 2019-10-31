Fivestar Boxing Academy off to Slave Lake this weekend for first fight of the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Fivestar Boxing Academy are on the road this weekend to Slave Lake for their first fight of the season.

According to Fivestar Coach, Justin Donally, his team is a little smaller this year, with three fighters going to Slave Lake to take part in the Diamond Belt Championships.

Donally says five fighters were originally scheduled to go this weekend but he was only able to get three matched up.

The three fighters to be taking part in the Championships include Nick Young, Landon Beasley, and Cruz Gordon.

Young says he is looking forward to getting the season started and taking on this weekend’s competition, Emile Smith of Lloydminster, Saskatchewan in the 165 weight division.

During the fight camp, Young says he trained extensively in order to prepare for the new season of boxing.

“During the fight camp, I ran a lot, I probably ran 200 kilometres. I tried to get a marathon in a week, lots of time spent on the treadmill, I have been eating really healthy, and in the gym, I was working my butt off getting ready for this season because it’s a big season and I want to try and accomplish a lot this year.”

If Young wins against Smith, he will become a three-weight division champion, having competed previously in 141 and 152 divisions.

The Diamond Belt Championships takes place this Saturday, November 2, in Slave Lake, Alberta.