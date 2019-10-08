-2.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 7, 2019
The Fort St. John Flyers 2018-2019 Team. Source Facebook
Sports

Flyers to take one-year leave of absence from NPHL for 2019-2020 season

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers have announced that they will be taking a one-year leave of absence from the North Peace Hockey League.

According to the release from Flyers’ President, Paul van Nostrand, the decision was made due to a lack of player availability for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

van Nostrand says this decision was not taken lightly and the entire Flyers organization is extremely disappointed with this development.

van Nostrand offers his sincere apologies to all of their faithful fans, sponsors, volunteers and alumni who have stood by this storied team for over six decades.

This announcement follows the one that was made last week that the Flyers had reached a team sponsorship agreement for the next two years.

The Flyers were scheduled to take part in a pre-season Exhibition Series against the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on October 19 and 20.

