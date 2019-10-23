4.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Former Conservative MP Jay Hill.
Former Conservative MP Jay Hill convinced western provinces should leave Canada following Federal Election

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the Liberal Party forming a minority government following the October 21 Federal Election, some are questioning if the western provinces should leave Canada through a motion called “Wexit”.

In a report by the CBC, Former Conservative MP Jay Hill says the federal election results have convinced him that it’s time for Alberta and Saskatchewan, and maybe northern B.C., to leave Canada.

Hill claims Justin Trudeau’s Government is “illegitimate” and says Central and Eastern Canada decided to re-elect Trudeau despite his clear disdain for the resource industries.

Hill wants Canada to negotiate the West leaving Confederation, rather than be forced to believe in a system that just sucks dollars through the equalization out of Alberta and Western Canada and gives it to Quebec.

Before becoming an independent state, Hill suggests that the Premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan should hold a referendum as to whether their residents want to leave.

The full report can be found on CBC’s website.

Scott Brooks
