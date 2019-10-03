Fort St. John Association for Community Living recognizes inclusive employers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL) is recognizing inclusive employers to celebrate National Disability Employment Month.

By delivering treats from Safeway and Sticky’s Candy (inclusive employers) to local employers, the FSJACL is bringing recognition and highlighting them for being an inclusive workplace and welcoming everyone from all walks of life, shared Sheri Lynn Ashwood, Employment Coordinator for the FSJACL.

Carmela Klassen has worked with Urban Systems for almost a year. Her job tasks include; recycling, shredding paper and sweeping. Klassen shares she is very happy and feels at home in a way at Urban Systems.

Edward Stanford of Urban Systems shares, it is absolutely fantastic to have Klassen as she has fitted in really well this year and she is fulfilling a genuine role within the office. It’s a real job that is being done by Klassen, and if she were not doing it, someone would need to.

The days she is not here, we feel it, she has become a big part of who we are, continued Stanford.

Previous to Klassen, Urban Matters employed John, who, during his time working for the company, only missed two days of work out of the eight years he was there.

Urban Matters also employs, Darrian Tarangle, who cleans windows for both the company and FSJ Advertising.

Stanford shares he is an advocate for the program, and he is happy to talk about their experience to any potential employer that may be apprehensive. He shares, the association vets their people well. It’s been an amazing experience, talk to anyone that has employed someone through the association there is a support network yet at the end of the day the people are independent and they come to work.

Ashwood further shares, the retention rate for the careers program is 95 percent for, over a 5-year position, our retention rate beats any hiring company you could ever go through.

We are always looking for new employers to hire people, and it can be as little as an hour a week that can change someone’s life, shared Ashdown.

Klassen is helping to bring awareness and change perceptions as she is always smiling, which helps with morale in the office, shared Stanford.

This month-long national campaign brings awareness to the community that people with disabilities can be valuable employees. This month is also featuring ‘Mentorability,’ which allows people with disabilities to try out jobs and be mentored

The FSJACL offers supportive services in day programs, residential setting programs, home-sharing programs, job placement programs and one on one support in independent living.

For a link to the FSJACL FB page; CLICK HERE