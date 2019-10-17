Fort St John City Council to attend BC Natural Resources Forum in January

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a Council meeting on Tuesday, City of Fort St. John Mayor and Council voted in favour of attending the 17th B.C. Natural Resources Forum taking place on January 28 to the 30 in Prince George.

The Forum is an annual event that offers municipalities and community leaders a positive, non-partisan arena to discuss and learn first-hand the latest news, trends and opportunities linked to the resource sector in British Columbia.

The 2020 program for the Forum will be focusing on strengthening B.C.’s competitive advantage in the resources sector.

The Forum will feature various speakers from the industry and Provincial ministries to discuss B.C.’s natural resources.

$18,970 has been allocated from the 2020 Council Travel Budget to cover Council’s travel expenses.