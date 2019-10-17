11.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The 17th B.C. Natural Resources Forum taking place on January 28 to the 30 in Prince George at the Prince George Conference Centre.
Home News Fort St John City Council to attend BC Natural Resources Forum in...
News

Fort St John City Council to attend BC Natural Resources Forum in January

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a Council meeting on Tuesday, City of Fort St. John Mayor and Council voted in favour of attending the 17th B.C. Natural Resources Forum taking place on January 28 to the 30 in Prince George.

The Forum is an annual event that offers municipalities and community leaders a positive, non-partisan arena to discuss and learn first-hand the latest news, trends and opportunities linked to the resource sector in British Columbia.

The 2020 program for the Forum will be focusing on strengthening B.C.’s competitive advantage in the resources sector.

The Forum will feature various speakers from the industry and Provincial ministries to discuss B.C.’s natural resources.

The 17th B.C. Natural Resources Forum takes place on January 28 to the 30 in Prince George.

$18,970 has been allocated from the 2020 Council Travel Budget to cover Council’s travel expenses.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleWhat happens if nobody wins a majority on Monday

RECENT STORIES

News

Northern Environmental Action Team presents Energy Explorers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) is pleased to be presenting Energy Explorers. Energy Explorers...
Read more
News

Probable case of vaping-related illness found in B.C.

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, has confirmed the first probable case of a vaping-related illness...
Read more
News

West Coast Olefins Ltd now entering regulatory approval process for Petrochemical complex

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, AB - In an interview shared in the Journal of Commerce, Ken James, President and CEO of Calgary-based...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Northern Environmental Action Team presents Energy Explorers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) is pleased to be presenting Energy Explorers. Energy Explorers provides the opportunity for students...

Probable case of vaping-related illness found in B.C.

West Coast Olefins Ltd now entering regulatory approval process for Petrochemical...

Local cowboys qualify for 46th Canadian Rodeo Finals in Red Deer

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.